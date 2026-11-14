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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Birdsboro, PA
Two sweet pups in Birdsboro, PA are hoping to find their forever families. Both are young, full of energy, and ready to learn and grow with you.
Alfredo
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Location: Birdsboro, PA 19508
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
About Alfredo:
Alfredo is a handsome young poodle mix who’s just starting life’s big adventure. At around 5 months old, he has lots of puppy energy, new things to learn, and plenty of fun ahead of him. He’s looking for a family who can help him with manners, training, and discovering his favorite toys and activities.
If you’re ready for puppy kisses, goofy moments, and watching a little guy grow into your best friend, Alfredo could be the one.
👉 Meet Alfredo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lassie
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Location: Birdsboro, PA 19508
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
About Lassie:
Lassie is a silly, fun-loving young girl with tons of puppy charm. She’s ready to fill your home with laughter, playtime, and plenty of puppy kisses. Lassie is looking for a family who’s excited for all the adventures and training that come with a young dog.
If you want a new best friend to brighten every day and keep life interesting, Lassie might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Lassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in either of these dogs, please contact Animal Rescue League of Berks County at (610) 373-8830 to ask about current availability and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.