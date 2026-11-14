Two sweet pups in Birdsboro, PA are hoping to find their forever families. Both are young, full of energy, and ready to learn and grow with you.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: White/Black

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Location: Birdsboro, PA 19508

Birdsboro, PA 19508 Phone: (610) 373-8830

About Alfredo:

Alfredo is a handsome young poodle mix who’s just starting life’s big adventure. At around 5 months old, he has lots of puppy energy, new things to learn, and plenty of fun ahead of him. He’s looking for a family who can help him with manners, training, and discovering his favorite toys and activities.

If you’re ready for puppy kisses, goofy moments, and watching a little guy grow into your best friend, Alfredo could be the one.

👉 Meet Alfredo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Location: Birdsboro, PA 19508

Birdsboro, PA 19508 Phone: (610) 373-8830

About Lassie:

Lassie is a silly, fun-loving young girl with tons of puppy charm. She’s ready to fill your home with laughter, playtime, and plenty of puppy kisses. Lassie is looking for a family who’s excited for all the adventures and training that come with a young dog.

If you want a new best friend to brighten every day and keep life interesting, Lassie might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Lassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in either of these dogs, please contact Animal Rescue League of Berks County at (610) 373-8830 to ask about current availability and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.