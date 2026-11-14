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🐱 Sweet Adoptable Cats Waiting for Homes in Birdsboro, PA
Looking for a new feline friend in Birdsboro, PA? These adoptable cats at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
ARLB-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
This little one is still listed as a stray kitten, so details are limited, but young kittens usually adjust quickly to new homes and routines. If you’re open to meeting a mystery cutie and letting their personality unfold, this baby could be a great match.
👉 Meet ARLB-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polyester
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Orange/Red
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Polyester is a handsome orange boy, an adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten chaos and ready to settle into a steady routine. Adult cats often make wonderful companions for families, singles, or seniors who want a calmer, more predictable friend.
👉 Meet Polyester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black (all)
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Dice is a little sweetheart with a gentle soul. She loves being held, cuddled, and staying close to her favorite people. She’s a quiet player, more into gently batting toys than roughhousing with her brother. If you want an affectionate kitten who enjoys being near you, Dice sounds like a lovely match.
👉 Meet Dice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Brown Tabby / Black
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Status: Pre-adoption only – awaiting neuter
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Boat is a young kitten currently listed as PRE-ADOPTION ONLY – AWAITING SPAY/NEUTER. You can schedule a meet and greet now, but he may not go home until after his surgery date. He also cannot meet adopters on his surgery day, so plan your visit around that.
👉 Meet Boat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oslice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black (all)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Oslice is a sweet boy who is feeling overwhelmed by shelter life. He’s pretty shut down right now, so his true personality hasn’t had a chance to shine. The shelter believes there’s much more to this quiet boy just waiting to come out.
He will do best in a calm home with someone patient who can let him go at his own pace and help him feel safe. If you have a quiet space and a gentle heart, Oslice could really blossom with you.
👉 Meet Oslice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black and White
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Blaire is a black-and-white kitten, the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routines. Kittens like Blaire are usually playful, curious, and quick to bond with their people.
👉 Meet Blaire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Claire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black (all)
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Claire is a sleek black kitten, also at that fun, bouncy age where everything is new and exciting. With gentle guidance, kittens like Claire usually grow into loving, social adult cats.
👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Animal Rescue League of Berks County at (610) 373-8830 or click through to their listings to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Birdsboro and Berks County can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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