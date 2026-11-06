🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Birdsboro, PA

Looking for a new feline friend in Birdsboro, PA? These adoptable kittens at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are hoping to find loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Mediumhair / Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A soft, creamy-colored baby kitty looking for a cozy home and a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A sweet gray baby who would love to pour on the charm in a new forever home.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

An adorable orange youngster, ready to grow into a fun, playful companion.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: ARLB-Stray

ARLB-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A young gray/blue kitten currently listed as a stray and looking for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet this gray/blue ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet

Name on listing: ARLB-Stray

ARLB-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Black (All)/White

Black (All)/White Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A striking black-and-white baby cat, waiting for someone to give them a fresh start.

👉 Meet this black & white ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A handsome brown tabby youngster, ready to explore the world from the safety of your home.

👉 Meet Bartholomew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: ARLB-Stray

ARLB-Stray Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

A young kitten whose color isn’t listed online, but who is just as in need of a loving home.

👉 Meet this ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Meet Peanut Butter! This little guy is as sweet as his name, with just the right bit of silliness mixed in. He’s ready to “stick” with his new family for life and bring a lot of joy to his home.

👉 Meet Peanut Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Birdsboro, PA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Animal Rescue League of Berks County at (610) 373-8830 or visit their shelter to meet these little ones in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.