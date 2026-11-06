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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Birdsboro, PA
Looking for a new feline friend in Birdsboro, PA? These adoptable kittens at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are hoping to find loving homes.
Mashed Potato
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A soft, creamy-colored baby kitty looking for a cozy home and a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gravy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A sweet gray baby who would love to pour on the charm in a new forever home.
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
An adorable orange youngster, ready to grow into a fun, playful companion.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARLB-Stray (Gray/Blue Kitten)
- Name on listing: ARLB-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A young gray/blue kitten currently listed as a stray and looking for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet this gray/blue ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet
ARLB-Stray (Black & White Kitten)
- Name on listing: ARLB-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Black (All)/White
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A striking black-and-white baby cat, waiting for someone to give them a fresh start.
👉 Meet this black & white ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet
Bartholomew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A handsome brown tabby youngster, ready to explore the world from the safety of your home.
👉 Meet Bartholomew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARLB-Stray (Kitten – Color Not Listed)
- Name on listing: ARLB-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
A young kitten whose color isn’t listed online, but who is just as in need of a loving home.
👉 Meet this ARLB-Stray kitten on adoptapet
Peanut Butter
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Meet Peanut Butter! This little guy is as sweet as his name, with just the right bit of silliness mixed in. He’s ready to “stick” with his new family for life and bring a lot of joy to his home.
👉 Meet Peanut Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Birdsboro, PA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Animal Rescue League of Berks County at (610) 373-8830 or visit their shelter to meet these little ones in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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