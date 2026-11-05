🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Birdsboro

Looking for a loyal friend in Birdsboro, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County for a cozy home, daily walks, and a family to love.

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Moki is a sweet husky mix and a perfect walking buddy. He loves getting out for walks, sniffing all the smells, and enjoying cool weather like a true husky. He’s happy to soak up pets and affection and is ready to trade shelter life for cozy evenings and outdoor adventures with his own family.

👉 Meet Moki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

T-Bone is a sweet senior boy who loves the simple things: easy walks, calm car rides, and quiet time with his people. He’s happy just to be along for the adventure, especially if he has his favorite stuffed squeaky toy nearby. He’s ready to settle into a peaceful forever home.

👉 Meet T-Bone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Birdie is a young pit bull terrier mix puppy looking for a fresh start and a family to help her grow up safe and loved. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of patience, but she has her whole life ahead of her to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Richard is a curious, sweet boy who loves walks and using his nose to explore the world. He enjoys affection and spending time with his people. He’s also a playgroup participant, which means he’s been getting social time with other dogs at the shelter. Richard is hoping for a home filled with love, leisurely walks, and plenty of new things to sniff.

👉 Meet Richard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Birdsboro, PA, consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Berks County or calling (610) 373-8830 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.