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🛒 Binghamton Retail Jobs: Multiple Seasonal Roles With Weekly Pay
Binghamton retail is gearing up for the holidays, and stores are staffing up fast. If you want extra cash (and a discount) before the new year, these seasonal roles are worth a look.
Seasonal Receiving/Stock Associates – PT
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.65/hour, weekly pay, employee discount
Help move merchandise from the truck to the sales floor and keep the stockroom and dock area organized. Good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind some lifting, and want a behind-the-scenes role with some customer contact.
Seasonal Sales Associates – PT
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.15/hour, flexible schedules, weekly pay, employee discount
Work on the sales floor helping customers find what they need, ring up purchases, and keep displays looking good. Great if you enjoy talking with people and want retail or customer service experience on your resume.
Seasonal Customer Service Desk Associate – FT
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.65/hour, weekly pay, employee discount
Front-of-store role handling returns, questions, layaways, and announcements. Good match if you’ve done customer service before and want steady full-time hours during the holiday rush.
If one of these feels right, apply soon—seasonal spots in Binghamton tend to fill quickly once holiday shopping kicks in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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