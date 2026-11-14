Binghamton has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. Here are a couple of great pups at our local shelter who would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society

Phone: (607) 724-3709

Sprocket is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a soft tan-and-white coat and a big, hopeful face. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

If you’re looking for a solid companion to share walks, couch time, and everyday life, Sprocket could be your match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Sprocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $230

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society

Phone: (607) 724-3709

Marzanna is a beautiful large mixed breed girl with a striking white and chocolate-brown coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond closely with her people and enjoy a stable, loving home.

Her size and looks make her a real head-turner, and the shelter can share more about her energy level, training needs, and whether she might fit best with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Marzanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Binghamton, NY, please consider visiting Broome County Humane Society or giving them a call at (607) 724-3709 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help Sprocket and Marzanna find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.