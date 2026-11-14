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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Binghamton
Binghamton has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. Here are several friendly felines who are ready to meet you.
Mousse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White and black
- Adoption fee: $55
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Mousse is a handsome black-and-white adult boy looking for a fresh start. If you love classic tuxedo-style markings, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Mousse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Forky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Forky has a striking brown tabby coat with dark accents. This adult boy is waiting for someone who appreciates a classic tabby companion.
👉 Meet Forky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry Blossom
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Cherry Blossom is a fluffy black-and-white beauty with medium-length fur. She’s an adult girl ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Cherry Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polenta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Polenta is a lovely brown tabby girl with dark markings. She’s an adult cat looking for a quiet place to call home.
👉 Meet Polenta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chrysanthemum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Chrysanthemum is a young, sleek black kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Chrysanthemum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tootsie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory and white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Tootsie has a soft cream-and-white coat and a gentle look. This adult girl would love a calm home and a comfy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Cornella is a brown tabby lady with either short or medium-length fur. She’s an adult cat hoping for a steady, loving family.
👉 Meet Cornella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sage
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Sage has a unique mix of brown tabby stripes with orange or red tones. She’s an adult girl with a very pretty coat.
👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Cobia is an orange/red and white beauty—colors that are a little less common in females. She’s an adult cat ready for a caring home.
👉 Meet Cobia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laura
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Laura is a soft gray/blue medium-haired cat with a calm look. She’s an adult girl who would love a peaceful home.
👉 Meet Laura and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peony
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709
Peony is a young black kitty with a sleek coat. She’s still early in life and ready to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Peony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rags
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 10 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Binghamton, NY)
Rags is a very sweet, friendly tuxedo kitty who loves attention and belly rubs. He’s great around people and, even at about 10 years old, is still energetic and playful. He needs a loving home where he can get lots of attention and affection.
👉 Meet Rags and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Binghamton kitties. Call the Broome County Humane Society at (607) 724-3709 or reach out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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