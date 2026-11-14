Binghamton has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. Here are several friendly felines who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White and black

White and black Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Mousse is a handsome black-and-white adult boy looking for a fresh start. If you love classic tuxedo-style markings, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Mousse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and black

Brown tabby and black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Forky has a striking brown tabby coat with dark accents. This adult boy is waiting for someone who appreciates a classic tabby companion.

👉 Meet Forky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Cherry Blossom is a fluffy black-and-white beauty with medium-length fur. She’s an adult girl ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Cherry Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and black

Brown tabby and black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Polenta is a lovely brown tabby girl with dark markings. She’s an adult cat looking for a quiet place to call home.

👉 Meet Polenta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Chrysanthemum is a young, sleek black kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Chrysanthemum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory and white

Cream or ivory and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Tootsie has a soft cream-and-white coat and a gentle look. This adult girl would love a calm home and a comfy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Cornella is a brown tabby lady with either short or medium-length fur. She’s an adult cat hoping for a steady, loving family.

👉 Meet Cornella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with orange/red

Brown tabby with orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Sage has a unique mix of brown tabby stripes with orange or red tones. She’s an adult girl with a very pretty coat.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Cobia is an orange/red and white beauty—colors that are a little less common in females. She’s an adult cat ready for a caring home.

👉 Meet Cobia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Laura is a soft gray/blue medium-haired cat with a calm look. She’s an adult girl who would love a peaceful home.

👉 Meet Laura and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Broome County Humane Society — (607) 724-3709

Peony is a young black kitty with a sleek coat. She’s still early in life and ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Peony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 10 years)

Adult (about 10 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Binghamton, NY)

Rags is a very sweet, friendly tuxedo kitty who loves attention and belly rubs. He’s great around people and, even at about 10 years old, is still energetic and playful. He needs a loving home where he can get lots of attention and affection.

👉 Meet Rags and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Binghamton kitties. Call the Broome County Humane Society at (607) 724-3709 or reach out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.