Binghamton’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong openings in power, education design, and aerospace. If you’re mid to senior level, there are several roles here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Arcadis

Arcadis Location: Binghamton, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,762 – $184,143

Lead Arcadis’ K–14 education architecture practice in New York, guiding strategy, client relationships, and a multi-office team. Ideal if you’re a seasoned architect (18+ years) with strong NYSED school facilities experience who wants a big say in growth and project direction.

Employer: Avangrid / NY State Electric & Gas Corp

Location: Binghamton, NY (office, 5 days/week)

(office, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary (Binghamton): $90,500 – $109,500 + up to 16% bonus

Job Posting End Date: December 1, 2026

Design and support high-voltage substations, from planning and equipment specs to maintenance standards. Great fit if you have a BSEE, PE license, and substation field/maintenance experience, and want strong benefits plus a 12% 401(k) match.

Employer: LaBella Associates

Location: Binghamton, NY (client office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $120,000

Take the lead on substation projects across all phases—scoping, design, construction, and closeout—while mentoring other engineers and guiding outside designers. Best for engineers with 5–10 years’ experience and a PE who want leadership responsibility plus perks like flexible schedule, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Binghamton, NY (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200

Design electrical systems and wiring for aircraft and ground training simulators, from requirements through testing and production. Great if you’re a U.S. citizen, have 5+ years in electrical design with CAD tools, and want to work on advanced aerospace and defense systems with a deep benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.