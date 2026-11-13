Binghamton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already specialized. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Guthrie

Guthrie Location: Binghamton, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00–$39.27/hour (based on LPN experience)

(based on LPN experience) Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on (for those who qualify)

Work on an acute care medical unit, providing hands-on nursing under RN supervision. Good fit if you want strong clinical experience, steady hours, and a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: Guthrie Lourdes Hospital

Guthrie Lourdes Hospital Location: Binghamton, NY (13905)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary $588,671–$686,853 (NY pay transparency range)

Hospital-based GI role with a mix of clinic, endoscopy, and inpatient consults in a busy, well-supported practice. Comes with a salary guarantee, incentives, benefits, and options like starting bonus, relocation help, and possible loan repayment.

Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health

Location: Greater Binghamton Health Center, Binghamton, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Posted salary includes $11,000 geographic pay differential

State role focused on inpatient and outpatient medication review, IV admixtures, counseling, and supervising aides. Comes with NYS benefits, including medical, dental, vision, pension, generous paid time off, and strong job stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Binghamton is steady, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.