🚍 How to use BC Junction, BC Transit’s main bus hub

🚍 Central hub for BC Transit buses in Binghamton

The BC Junction is BC Transit’s main transfer point. It’s at the southwest corner of the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center, near Henry St and Prospect Ave in Binghamton.

From BC Junction, you can connect to most routes serving much of the Greater Binghamton Area. BC Transit buses:

Leave BC Junction every 40 minutes on weekdays

Leave every 60 minutes on weekday evenings and weekends

The BC Junction Office lets you:

Buy bus passes

Get route and schedule information

Office hours:

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–3:45 PM

Closed on major holidays (and buses do not run on those days)

Routes serving BC Junction include 3 Park Ave, 5 Vestal Ave, 7 Clinton St, 8 Front St, 12 Conklin Ave, 15 Leroy St, 28 Robinson St, 35 Endicott-Binghamton, 40 Chenango St, 51 K Commuter, 53 Corporate Park, and 57 Shoppers Special.