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🛒 Binghamton Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Binghamton has some solid front-line roles right now, from auto parts pros to grocery and manufacturing support. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with a few paying over $20/hour.
Salesperson
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Binghamton, NY
Type: Part-time (may also offer full-time per description)
Pay: $16.40–$17.75/hour
Entry-level auto parts sales helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and learn store systems while working toward clear sales goals.
Customer Experience Attendant
Employer: Weis Markets
Location: 50 Pennsylvania Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13901
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16.00–$23.00/hour
Front-of-store role greeting shoppers, bringing in carts, bagging, and keeping the entry and parking lot clean. Good fit if you like staying active, helping people with their groceries, and don’t mind some outdoor work.
Commercial Parts Pro – Store 6523
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Binghamton, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour + commission eligible
Higher-level commercial sales role working with repair shops and business customers. You’ll manage relationships, help lead team members, dispatch drivers, and use your advanced auto parts knowledge to grow commercial sales.
Customer Service / Inside Sales
Employer: Endicott Coil Co Inc
Location: Binghamton, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.00–$28.00/hour
Office-based role handling customer calls and emails, entering orders, and managing quotes in ERP/CRM systems. Great if you have 1–3 years in customer service or sales and want steady hours plus strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and details you need.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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