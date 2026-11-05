🏥 Binghamton NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Binghamton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in mental health and specialty care. Here are several strong openings if you’re ready for a new move.

Employer: Traditions Behavioral Health (at GBHC / OMH)

Traditions Behavioral Health (at GBHC / OMH) Location: Binghamton, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state role with loan repayment and strong benefits)

Lead adult and child inpatient units plus outpatient clinics while supervising psychiatrists, NPs, and trainees. This role offers up to $120,000 in loan repayment, extra income for off-hours coverage, CME support, and full NYS benefits and pension.

Employer: Greater Binghamton Health Center (GBHC)

Location: Binghamton, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $131,102 – $143,715 per year

Step into nursing leadership at a Joint Commission–accredited OMH facility serving adults, children, and youth. You’ll help manage inpatient and outpatient nursing, staffing, and quality, with generous paid time off, no-cost dental/vision, tuition help, and NYS retirement.

Employer: Guthrie Lourdes Hospital

Location: Binghamton, NY (13905)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $588,671 – $686,853 base (plus incentives)

Focused inpatient GI position with a predictable 7-on/7-off schedule, hospital-based endoscopy, and strong specialty support. Comes with a salary guarantee, bonuses, relocation assistance, malpractice with tail, loan repayment support, and full benefits.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.