CHOW seeking food drive hosts for holiday season

CHOW is asking Broome County residents, groups, and businesses to host food drives to support local food pantries and help families during the holiday season, noting that every donated dollar can provide five meals and every 100 pounds of food can feed about 83 people. Any clean box or container can be used to collect non-perishable foods and/or money, and hosts can then call (607) 724-9130 or email ckelley@broomecouncil.net to request a CHOW barrel or bin and to arrange pick-up or drop-off.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CHOW