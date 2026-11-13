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Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom is disputing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's claim that he recruited him to run for the U.S. Senate, saying that it was the people of Mississippi who were responsible for his decision to enter the race.

During an interview with MS NOW's Symone Sanders-Townsend on Thursday (November 12), Colom acknowledged that Schumer initially recognized the importance of looking to the South for future Democratic leadership. However, he rejected the suggestion that the New York senator persuaded him to run.

"It's not accurate to say he recruited me, though," Colom said. "Because, you know, the people of Mississippi recruited me."

Schumer told The New York Times in a November 7 interview that he recruited Colom to challenge Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom said he spoke with Schumer after his victory and thanked him for his role in the campaign, but maintained that Mississippi residents deserved the credit for his decision to run.

Colom said he had long conversations with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and NAACP President Derrick Johnson about the possibility of running. He also said he sought advice from Republican friends in his district, who told him they believed he could win.

"I listened to the people of Mississippi," Colom said.

Colom also stopped short of committing to support Schumer as Senate majority leader next year, according to The New Republic. When asked whether he would back Schumer for the leadership position, Colom said he wants the next Democratic leader to prioritize the needs of Mississippi and rural communities.

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