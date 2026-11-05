Meet Scott Colom, The Mississippi Democrat Leading Tight Mississippi Senate Race

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Scott Colom, a Mississippi Democrat challenging Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, could become the first Black person elected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction.

As of Thursday afternoon (November 5), unofficial results showed Colom leading Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes, with 96% of estimated votes counted, according to Associated Press election results. The race has not been called.

If Colom wins, the longtime prosecutor would become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since John C. Stennis won reelection in 1982. A seventh-generation Mississippian raised in Columbus, Colom comes from a family with deep legal and political ties.His mother, retired Judge Dorothy Colom, was the first Black person elected to serve on her region's Chancery Court. His father, Wilbur Colom, is an attorney and former Republican who worked for President Ronald Reagan.

In 2015, Colom defeated 27-year incumbent Forrest Allgood to become district attorney for Mississippi's 16th Circuit District at age 32, making him the first Black person to hold the position, Mississippi Public Broadcasting reported. His campaign says his office has won 94% of its trials and secured convictions in more than 15 high-profile murder cases.

Colom's history with Hyde-Smith dates back to 2023 when she blocked his nomination to a federal judgeship despite support from Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, according to CNN.

Colom told CNN, "I'm a Christian. I forgive her," adding that the blocked nomination was not motivating his Senate campaign.

His campaign website outlines priorities that include raising the federal minimum wage, lowering costs for families, protecting rural hospitals and restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits. He also wants to require data center companies to cover their own electricity and water costs.

Mississippi's last two Black U.S. senators were Hiram Revels, who was elected in 1870 and became the first Black senator in the country, and Blanche K. Bruce, who was elected in 1875 and served until 1881, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office.

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