Woman Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Just Before Graduation

Photo: Glendale Police Department

An Arizona woman was found dead just before she was set to graduate from a master's program in what police believe was a murder-suicide involving her ex-boyfriend, per PEOPLE .

The body of 24-year-old Monet Newton was discovered fatally shot last week in an apartment in Glendale, Arizona. Police also found 22-year-old Chase Cooper's body shot dead in the residence.

"Initial information leads investigators to believe this was a murder-suicide conducted by Chase Cooper," police said in their statement.

According to police, Netwton's family members found her body after flying in for her graduation.

"Monet’s family expected her to pick them up from the airport, but when Monet did not show up, her family became concerned," police said. "Monet’s family and friends were unable to contact her and therefore went to her apartment."

“This family was getting ready to celebrate something so special, something that she worked so hard for and the celebration turned to tragedy immediately," Jose Santiago of the Glendale police added.

Police said Newton and Cooper had recently ended a brief romantic relationship.

According to LinkedIn, Newton was graduating with a master's degree from Grand Canyon University, where she studied industrial psychology. An investigation into the apparent murder-suicide remains ongoing.

