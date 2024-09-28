Open in App
    • BIN: Black Information Network

    Harris-Walz Campaign Kicks Off HBCU Tour Across Battleground States

    By Jovonne Ledet,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfPbQ_0vn6owaC00
    Photo: Getty Images

    Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz , are launching a nationwide HBCU Homecoming Tour across battleground states.

    On Saturday (September 28), the Harris-Walz campaign will kick off their HBCU tour at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, according to a press release. The kickoff will also mark WSSU's 132nd Founders Day, which Team Harris-Walz is celebrating by hosting a tailgate for the HBCU's football game against Bowie State University.

    The Harris-Walz campaign will continue to hit different HBCUs in critical battleground states including, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, throughout the Homecoming and Classics Season. The homecoming tour will feature appearances from local Black elected officials, national Black leaders, notable HBCU alumni, and influential Black hip-hop and culture celebrities, according to the press release.

    In the press release, the Harris-Walz campaign recognized how "HBCU homecoming season remains one of the most significant celebrations of HBCU culture that takes place annually across the country."

    The campaign added that they're committed to earning every vote and reaching Black Americans where they are.

    "With less than 40 days until election day — the Harris-Walz campaign is continuing its consistent commitment to meeting voters where they are, this time in the form of an HBCU Homecoming Tour across battleground states," the press release reads.

    The HBCU Homecoming tour comes on the heels of the Harris-Walz campaign hosting in-person and virtual canvassing events across 60 HBCU campuses last week to mark National Voter Registration Day, National HBCU Week, and National Black Voter Day.

    During a panel interview with the National Association of Black Journalists on National Voter Registration Day, Harris spoke to NABJ members and students from Lincoln University and Cheyney University about her vision for an Opportunity Economy and how it will "work to fulfill the promise of America for all," per the press release. Walz also called out efforts by MAGA Republicans to restrict voting rights during a meeting with Atlanta University Consortium students last week.

    "As a proud graduate of Howard University, Vice President Harris understands the pivotal role that HBCUs have played in achieving its principal mission — the education of Black Americans, thereby reshaping American democracy for almost two centuries," the release states.

    The vice president and her running mate were also recently endorsed by over 50 HBCU football legends, including 10 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees, two Super Bowl MVPs, and several firsts to break the NFL’s color barrier.

    “Given her integrity, values, and demonstrated commitment to justice and equality of opportunity, we are confident that as President she will serve the best interests of all Americans," the group wrote in an endorsement letter.

    Check out the HBCU Homecoming Tour's tentative schedule below.

    ● Winston-Salem State University, Weekend of September 28th

    ● Lincoln University, Weekend of October 12th

    ● Virginia State University, Weekend of Oct 12

    ● Howard University, Weekend of October 19th

    ● North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Weekend of October 19th

    ● Clark Atlanta University, Weekend of October 19th

    ● Morehouse and Spelman College, Weekend of October 26th

    The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

