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📅 Tree-planting talk: Right Tree, Right Place on Nov 17
📅 Learn how to pick the right trees for your yard
Join the Reforest the Forest Speaker Series for “Right Tree, Right Place” with forester Ed Hicks on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 PM at Biltmore Forest Town Hall.
Ed has 52 years of forestry experience, from managing 180,000+ acres of forest to helping create wildlife habitat. He’ll share practical tips on:
- What to think about before you plant a tree
- How much space a tree needs as it grows
- How a new tree fits into your existing canopy
- How to match a tree to what you want in your landscape
The talk will be informal and interactive, with time for questions, discussion, and stories from Ed’s long career.
All residents interested in trees, landscaping, or caring for their yard are welcome to come learn and join the conversation.
More Info: Reforest the Forest Speaker Series Presents: “Righ...
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