📅 Learn how to pick the right trees for your yard

Join the Reforest the Forest Speaker Series for “Right Tree, Right Place” with forester Ed Hicks on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 PM at Biltmore Forest Town Hall.

Ed has 52 years of forestry experience, from managing 180,000+ acres of forest to helping create wildlife habitat. He’ll share practical tips on:

What to think about before you plant a tree

How much space a tree needs as it grows

How a new tree fits into your existing canopy

How to match a tree to what you want in your landscape

The talk will be informal and interactive, with time for questions, discussion, and stories from Ed’s long career.

All residents interested in trees, landscaping, or caring for their yard are welcome to come learn and join the conversation.