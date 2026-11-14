Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks during a campaign rally at Colom’s headquarters in Jackson on Oct. 14. Lauren Witte/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

Sun Herald readers weigh in on local and national topics.

Still don’t believe it

Mississippi just elected a Democratic senator. I’m still flabbergasted.

Hard to fathom

I don’t know what they did, but the Democrats must have cheated somehow. I’m not buying these election results.

Keep it up

President Trump should definitely keep promoting folks like Stephen Miller and doing things like working on the White House ballroom and renaming buildings, land and bodies of water. That’ll make for an enjoyable 2027 and 2028 election season.

Please learn

Republicans, please learn from this election. We don’t need to own the libs or dominate in social media. What we need are real-world solutions to the problems affecting everyday Americans. Not more memes.

Give it to them

I’ll say this for the Trump Administration: They’ve done a great job making funny videos and insulting people. Having said that, how did that work out for you?

Not good

Lost to Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama. Still have games left with Texas and Tennessee. Only wins over teams that were in the Top 25 at the time were against terrible Texas A&M and a crippled Mississippi State. Ouch

The Lane Train

How’s that trip on the Lane Train treating you, LSU? Seems like, for $90 million-plus, you’d have gotten a little bit of a smoother ride, huh?

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.