Xavier Dennis scores a touchdown in a playoff game against George County on Nov. 13, 2026 Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

Cold, quick and dominant: a typical mid-November Friday night in Picayune.

The Maroon Tide rolled George County in the opening round of the Class 6A Mississippi high school football playoffs, 49-21, and extend their streak of seasons with a playoff win to six.

Five different Picayune players found the end zone, led by Xavier Dennis and his three total touchdowns.

“That was a good football team we just competed with 48 minutes, and they didn’t lay down,” Picayune coach Cody Stogner said after the game. “We fought hard. We fought hard from the moment we kicked the ball off and all the way to the end.”

Picayune built a 21-0 lead by halftime off the back of two Dennis touchdown runs and a 25-yard scoring catch by the senior.

But George County made its push early in the third quarter where Rebels quarterback Maddox Dunn scored the first two of his three rushing touchdowns.

Picayune responded in kind with another spurt of three unanswered scores.

“We say that bad stuff is going to happen, and it’s all about how you respond to it,” Picayune quarterback Gabe Brewer said. “I think we responded great. Our confidence never wavered.”

Kendall Jett, Jamari Hathorne, Bradley Laneaux and Cody McKinley all scored for the Tide in the second half. Laneaux and McKinley did so as freshmen.

Picayune quarterback Gabe Brewer directed a Maroon Tide offense that rolled to a playoff win Friday. Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

The underclassmen’s involvement in Picayune’s win is a microcosm of the program’s postseason success stacking on itself by creating extra opportunities for its younger players.

“We had freshmen and sophomores out there on the field tonight,” Stogner said. “Right there at the end on offense that was a lot of our JV guys. That’s our scout team. They work hard every week. They’re the reason for a lot of the success we’re having. The future’s bright for the Maroon Tide.”

Picayune is now 14-3 in the playoffs under Stogner, who is in his seventh year at the helm.

Friday night’s win was the sixth straight of the current campaign and the Tide’s eighth in the last nine games after beginning the year 0-2.

The win streak encompasses the team’s undefeated run through Region 4-6A and the program’s sixth straight district title.

“We’ve been proving a lot of people wrong this year,” Stogner said. “You guys, everybody else, they wrote us off after about week two. Even our own fans. But these guys have been putting it to the test and they want to prove people wrong.”

“We played with a big chip on our shoulder,” Brewer added. “Because we were 0-2 and the whole state counted us out. ‘Oh, Picayune ain’t what it used to be.’ Picayune is still here. We’re still doing it. We’re going to get it done.”

The Maroon Tide will face West Jones in the second round of the 6A bracket. The Mustangs will be coming off a 42-12 win over Gautier.