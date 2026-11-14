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Delays, cancellations reported at Gulfport-Biloxi airport after FAA ground stop
By Margaret Baker,11 days ago
The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPE) announced flight delays and cancellations Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the United States due to a communications issue affecting air traffic controllers.
These departures are currently affected, according to airport officials:
- Sun County SY8201 to Baltimore (BWI): Canceled
- United UA4247 to Houston (IAH): Delayed
- American AA5274 to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): Delayed
- Delta DL3063 to Atlanta (ATL): Canceled
- Breeze MX1606 to Tampa (TPA): Delayed
The status of flights is subject to change.
Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information before heading to the airport.
FAA officials on Friday evening attributed the disruption in service to a telecommunications and network router issue affecting regional air traffic control centers.