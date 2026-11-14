Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Jackson Ranger/jranger@sunherald.com

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPE) announced flight delays and cancellations Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the United States due to a communications issue affecting air traffic controllers.

These departures are currently affected, according to airport officials:

Sun County SY8201 to Baltimore (BWI): Canceled

United UA4247 to Houston (IAH): Delayed

American AA5274 to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): Delayed

Delta DL3063 to Atlanta (ATL): Canceled

Breeze MX1606 to Tampa (TPA): Delayed

The status of flights is subject to change.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information before heading to the airport.

FAA officials on Friday evening attributed the disruption in service to a telecommunications and network router issue affecting regional air traffic control centers.