\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2xSY58_1H4Ceq7o00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSY58_1H4Ceq7o00" width="1140" height="642" >\u003cfigcaption>Richard Timothy Ward Long Beach Police Department \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>A suspect in a Long Beach homicide Friday was shot and injured hours later during an exchange of gunfire with deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Long Beach police identified the man as Richard Timothy Ward.\u003c/p>\u003cp>According to the National Sex Offender Registry, Ward was convicted of \u003ca href="https://vspsor.com/Offender/Details/e1975a07-3001-48ee-ab85-e6477ba41539" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">first-degree attempted rape\u003c/a> in Multnomah County, Oregon, in November 2021. He was on probation and had not registered as a sex offender in Mississippi.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The shooting in Florida occurred around 2:15 p.m. after Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers received an alert from Mississippi authorities about a possible homicide suspect identified as Ward. He was believed to be staying at the Sweet Dreams Inn on Plantation Road in Escambia County.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F2026535138023341%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>When deputies went to confront Ward at the motel, he allegedly pulled out a gun, ignored commands to drop the weapon, and fired at deputies, prompting an exchange of gunfire, Escambia County Sheriff \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/OfficialECSO" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Chip W. Simmons\u003c/a> said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>None of the officers was injured.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The shooting in Florida occurred hours after Long Beach police responded to a report of a homicide at a home in the 300 block of Lantana Boulevard.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the woman, identified as Doris Crimmins, 84, was receiving hospice care for cardiac issues and was thought to have died of natural causes, but an autopsy was pending Tuesday to confirm the cause of death.\u003c/p>\u003cp>A hospice care worker reported the deaths after going to the home to check on Crimmins and finding her and her daughter, identified by Switzer as Kimberly Hernandez, 63, dead, Switzer confirmed.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Ward was believed to be Crimmins’ son and Hernandez’s sibling.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hernandez had been shot and killed, Switzer said. Long Beach police identified Ward as a possible suspect in her death, though the investigation was continuing Friday, Police Chief Billy Seal said.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>