The Bay High Tigers football team runs out before a game against Long Beach at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis in September 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

The first football head coaching vacancy in South Mississippi belongs to Bay High.

Katlan French is stepping down after two seasons, the coach confirmed to the Sun Herald.

“Despite the obstacles we faced when we first arrived, I truly believe this football program is in a good position for the next head coach,” French said in a statement. “The players who were here when I arrived are still here. Some players who transferred to other schools before our arrival have returned, and the program now has a strong foundation of experience.”

The Tigers were 1-18 in two seasons under French. The school snapped a 20-game losing streak this season when it beat Forrest County AHS. The Tigers returned to the postseason this year after missing out in 2025.

French was a coordinator at Gulfport under Blake Pennock prior to Bay High. French also served as the head coach at Biloxi for six seasons from 2018 to 2023.

“More than 15 starters will return next season along with another eight players who have played significant roles. That’s a lot of experience and I hope to see these young men make a tremendous jump next year.”

Bay High’s last winning season came in 2021.

The story was first reported by WLOX.