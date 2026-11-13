Pass Christian quarterback Paris Trivillion (1) drops back to pass during a football game at Pass Christian High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Jackson Ranger/jranger@sunherald.com

Pass Christian quarterback Paris Trivillion has won the latest Athlete of the Week honor.

Trivillion earned the fan’s vote for his performance against Forest in the first round of the 4A playoff where he completed 18 of his 22 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

The senior has accounted for over 4,000 yards of offense this season and has helped guide the Pirates to an 11-0 record and a second-round appearance in the 4A bracket.

The Pirates will be hosting defending state champions Columbia.