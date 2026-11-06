St. Martin denies Ocean Springs a playoff bid, wins rivalry game for first time since 2017

St. Martin’s Seth Crockett and Charles Summers celebrate Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, during the Yellow Jackets’ 38-24 victory over the Greyhounds. Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

St. Martin closed its regular season by letting off some steam that had been simmering in the pot for nearly a decade.

The Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-2) defeated their rival Ocean Springs (3-7, 2-4) on the road, 38-24, to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Greyhounds.

St. Martin quarterback Dawsen Sullivan was responsible for three touchdowns and Seth Crockett had two in the program’s first win in the series since 2017.

“These guys have been working for a really long time and really hard for a moment like this,” St. Martin coach Woody Cagnolatti said. “It means the world to the players and the community. I think it was very big step forward in the program in terms of confidence in the future.”

St. Martin defeated Ocean Springs, 38-24, on Thursday in the final game of the regular season for both teams. Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

The win locked the Yellow Jackets into the 3-seed in the Class 7A playoff bracket. It will be the first time the school has appeared in the playoffs since 2018.

The outcome also sealed the fate of the Greyhounds, who will now miss the postseason for the first time since 2017. Biloxi, instead, will be the fourth and final team in the playoffs from Region 4-7A.

St. Martin’s win is just the 12th in school history against Ocean Springs in more than 60 tries.

“You come into this game year after year after year, and it hadn’t gone our way,” Cagnolatti said. “The last time that St. Martin beat this team, these kids were in third grade. So all they’ve known is losing to Ocean Springs, right? To win this game, to have the confidence and go into the playoffs with it, then with what we got coming back next year, now I think they believe.”

St. Martin’s eighth win is the most the program has had since winning nine in 2015. It did so by outlasting a Greyhounds team that hung around for much of the game, even pulling to with a 23-21 deficit in the third quarter.

St. Martin quarterback Dawsen Sullivan looks for a receiver downfield in Thursday’s win over Ocean Springs. Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

But Crockett and Sullivan each found the end zone in response and Crockett intercepted Ocean Springs quarterback Chalmers Berglind on the game’s final play.

“Ever since we were young, we’ve never been able to beat them,” Said Dawsey Sullivan, who caught a touchdown from his twin brother Dawsen in the first half. “It’s definitely a blessing and well-earned.”

St. Martin’s next step is to prepare for a playoff game. A task none on the roster have ever experienced.

The Yellow Jackets will have to go on the road and face one of the hottest teams in the state in Meridian in the first round. But Cagnolatti is grateful his team has the opportunity to play more November football.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for the players, an incredible opportunity for the program,” Cagnolatti said. “It’s a credit to the kids and the coaches that we’ve been able to put ourselves in this position. And the job’s not done.”

St. Martin’s win Thursday over Ocean Springs was the school’s first since 2017. Scott Watkins/Sun Herald

And regardless of the perceived appearance of next week’s matchup, St. Martin has grown to enjoy the role of playing from under the radar.

“Let’s be real, nobody thought St. Martin was going to be that this year,” Dawsen Sullivan said. “We knew that we were going to be underdogs and we like the underdog story. So we’re going to ball out.”

While St. Martin faces the Wildcats, Gulfport will host Brandon, D’Iberville will host Petal and Biloxi will play R3-7A champion Oak Grove.