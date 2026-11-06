Bowled over? Southern Miss has no second-half answers against James Madison

James Madison’s Seth Cromwell (34) had 56 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in a victory over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. James Madison Athletics

When junior running back Steven Robinson scored a touchdown to give Southern Miss football a 14-13 lead over James Madison with 37 seconds left in the first half Thursday, it appeared a third consecutive win could be in the cards.

Instead, the Dukes (8-2, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) finished the game on a 41-9 run on their way to a 54-23 win over the Golden Eagles (3-6, 2-3) at Renasant Stadium.

In his first career start, Southern Miss sophomore quarterback John White showed promise, completing 22-of-35 passes for 266 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. James Madison linebacker JT Wooten gave White and the rest of the Golden Eagles’ offense trouble all night, tallying eight tackles and three sacks.

James Madison quarterback JC Evans threw for 251 yards and a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in a win over Southern Miss. James Madison Athletics

Southern Miss ran for just 88 yards in the loss.

The Golden Eagles’ defense had no answer for Dukes’ quarterback JC Evans, who finished the night with 251 yards and one touchdown through the air and 47 yards and three more scores on the ground.

With six losses, Southern Miss will have to win its final three games to earn bowl eligibility. It will travel to Louisiana Tech (6-2, 4-0) on Nov. 14 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+).