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Another quarter-million out the door, as 2 more jackpots hit at South MS casinos
By Tim Thorsen,5 days ago
The wins just keep on coming.
Two more lucky players are walking away with a total of more than a quarter-million dollars after jackpots were hit at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi and the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville.
A player identified only as Cynthia, visiting from Alabama, pocketed $160,000 on a $100 slot machine wager at Harrah’s on Monday.
Two days later, the Scarlet Pearl was the place to be, as an unidentified player won $100,000 on the Triple Gold Bars slot machine in the Orchid Room.
The wins are the 49th and 50th of more than $100,000 on the Coast in 2026, compared to 31 last year. The big hits push the total payout of jackpots of $100,000 or greater to nearly $8.7 million from Coast casinos this year.