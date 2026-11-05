Another quarter-million out the door, as 2 more jackpots hit at South MS casinos

A lucky player walked away with $100,000 after a slot machine win Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at the Scarlet Pearl Resort and Casino. Provided

The wins just keep on coming.

Two more lucky players are walking away with a total of more than a quarter-million dollars after jackpots were hit at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi and the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville.

A player identified only as Cynthia, visiting from Alabama, pocketed $160,000 on a $100 slot machine wager at Harrah’s on Monday.

Two days later, the Scarlet Pearl was the place to be, as an unidentified player won $100,000 on the Triple Gold Bars slot machine in the Orchid Room.

The wins are the 49th and 50th of more than $100,000 on the Coast in 2026, compared to 31 last year. The big hits push the total payout of jackpots of $100,000 or greater to nearly $8.7 million from Coast casinos this year.

2026 jackpots of $100,000+