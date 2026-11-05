South MS school district sues sporting-goods giants. Here's what to know

Hancock quarterback Kaison Koenenn (3) is tackled as he runs for a first down during a football game at Picayune Memorial High School on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Jackson Ranger/jranger@sunherald.com

The Hancock County School District filed a federal class-action lawsuit in October against Riddell Sports, Varsity Brands and other major athletic equipment retailers. The suit accuses the companies of running a yearslong price-fixing scheme that inflated costs for K-12 schools across Mississippi and Louisiana.

FULL STORY: South MS school district files suit against major sporting-goods companies

Here are key takeaways:

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Gulfport and names Riddell, Varsity Brands, BSN Sports, Hibbett Inc., Sports Center and Rex Team Sports. Attorneys describe the group as a “cartel” that coordinated bids from 2010 to 2023.

Mississippi law requires school districts to seek bids on equipment and services costing between $5,000 and $75,000. The complaint alleges the companies manipulated that lowest-bidder process.

Several sales professionals with Riddell, BSN Sports, Rex Team Sports and other companies have already pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to the bid-rigging scheme.

Charles J. LaDuca, firm chairman at Cuneo Gilbert Flannery & LaDuca, said “every dollar overpaid for a helmet or a uniform is a dollar that didn’t go to students.” His firm is representing the district alongside Mississippi attorney Don Barrett.

The district is seeking monetary damages equal to three times the amount it says was overcharged through the alleged scheme.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.