He was a traveling nurse in South MS. Now he's going to prison for 87 months

A former traveling nurse in Mississippi is sentenced to prison for possession of visual depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit activity.

A former traveling nurse from Diamondhead was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possessing images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Samuel L. Wilkinson, 70, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Gulfport after pleading guilty earlier this year.

FULL STORY: Traveling nurse from South Mississippi sentenced to prison in child porn case

Here are key takeaways:

Wilkinson received 87 months in prison and will serve 15 years of post-release supervision, under an order from U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.

He was also ordered to pay $69,000 in restitution, plus an additional $3,000 under the Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

The images involved children under the age of 12, and at least one victim was under the age of 1, according to federal authorities.

The FBI investigation began in December 2023 after agents received a tip about child pornography downloaded from an IP address tracked to Wilkinson’s Diamondhead home. Agents recovered the material during a search in February 2024.

Wilkinson was no longer working as a traveling nurse at the time of his arrest. His nursing license expired Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Mississippi Board of Nursing.

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