Sound Off: November 5, 2026

Candidate signs are seen Tuesday outside the West Jackson County Safe Room. Tim Thorsen/Sun Herald

Sun Herald readers weigh in on local and national topics.

Respect the process

I exercised my right to vote Tuesday and felt good about it. That night, I went to sleep without checking the early returns. When I reviewed the results Wednesday, some of my candidates had won and others had lost. Regardless, I was grateful to have had my say. As I watched coverage across several networks, including Spanish-language channels, I was struck by the different ways the results were presented. Some commentary on Fox News seemed more focused on encouraging suspicion than helping viewers understand the outcome. Legitimate concerns deserve examination, but claims of a rigged election require evidence, regardless of who makes them. Respect for our democratic process means accepting that our preferred candidates will not always win. I may not like every result, but I respect the process, and I came away with renewed faith in our country and the power of the ballot.

Democrats’ mandate

The people have spoken and Democrats are in charge of the House and the Senate. What Democrats do not have is a mandate for retribution. We have had more than enough retribution. Focus on doing what’s best for the people and our nation, starting with a quick end to military action in Iran.

As you wish ...

President Trump kept saying he wished he was on the ballot for the Midterms. He was on the ballot, and the voters spoke.

Help for you?

In 2027, the newly elected Democrats will take over the House and Senate. I can’t wait to see the prices of everything just tumble back to, well, normal. That’s the promise, let’s see what you got. I have serious doubts, but I am interested in how far socialism will carry us into the future of communism.

A pain

I found it a real pain to go vote this time, the wait when I went was about 2 hours and some people were leaving without voting, didn’t have time, had to get back to work, etc. Good strategy by Democrats, flooding the polls and overwhelming the volunteer poll workers.

Mississippi?

Donald Trump was such a bad president that he might have turned Mississippi blue? At least for one election? Fantastic work.

Sorry, Canada

I hope, when it’s all said and done, that somehow Canadians will be able to forgive the United States for the garbage we have put them through since January 2025.

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