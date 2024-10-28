Best of the best: Nine MS Coast departments select top first responders for Keesler honor

This week, first responders from across the Mississippi Gulf Coast were recognized for their work and service.

Keesler Federal Credit Union began the First Responder of the Year program nine years ago, and the program now honors first responders in all markets it serves. The honorees were selected by the respective departments and agencies.

The honorees are listed, along with the department’s nomination.

Photo Caption: (left to right) Pascagoula Police Department Officer James Prisock and Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell. Provided

Pascagoula Police Department: Sgt. James Prisock

The department said: We have been asked to nominate an officer for the First Responder of the Year award for Keesler Federal Credit Union. I would like to put forward Sergeant James Prisock for consideration. Sergeant Prisock has played a significant role in leading the Crime Suppression Unit and has been instrumental in its transformation into a highly effective and respected unit. Utilizing his previous training and experience, Sergeant Prisock has effectively guided his team, resulting in over fifty self-initiated felony arrests in the past few months. The work of the CSU team has significantly contributed to making Pascagoula a safer place to live and work, while also making it less conducive to criminal activity. I firmly believe that Sergeant James Prisock is the most deserving candidate for this award due to his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment.

Waveland Fire Department’s Scott Tartavoulle Provided

Waveland Fire Department: Scott Tartavoulle

The department said: Scott is a very likeable person. He was picked to be class speaker of his fire academy class. He always comes to work with a smile, a great attitude, takes initiative to do things he sees that needs to be done, and is always willing to jump in and lend a hand. He will come to the station on his days off and train with the on duty shift to better himself. Scott is already proving to be an asset to the dept. and the citizens of this community.

Ocean Spring Police Department Officer Trey Smith and Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell Provided

Ocean Springs Police Department: Ofc. Trey Smith

The department said: Officer Smith is a model employee, community-oriented officer and has servant’s heart. He is active in all community relation events. He is our Chaplain and part of our peer support group.

Pass Christian Fire Chief Dia’mond Woodman, Fireman Gavin Carter, Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Anthony Abella and Keesler Federal’s Downtown Gulfport Branch Manager Justin Redmond. Provided

Pass Christian Fire Department: Gavin Carter

The department said: Gavin Carter has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication since stepping up to lead C shift following the promotion of his captain. With his commitment to the role, Gavin has guided his team through two mutual aid fires and a storm activation, handling high-pressure situations with composure and tactical expertise. In addition to these significant events, Gavin has consistently managed the day-to-day responsibilities of a fire officer, ensuring the smooth operation of his shift. His ability to lead by example, maintain team morale, and execute his duties with precision makes him an outstanding candidate for Firefighter of the Year.

Keesler Federal’s Downtown Gulfport Branch Manager Justin Redmond, Keesler Federal’s Lakeview Branch Manager Teresa Ergen, Gulfport Fire Department’s Engineer Colby Eike, Firefighter Blake Piefer, Gulfport Fire Department’s Lieutenant Gerald Gordon, and Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Anthony Abella. Provided

Gulfport Fire Department: Gerald Gordon, Colby Eike, Blake Piefer

Gulfport Police Department Chief Adam Cooper, Keesler Federal’s Downtown Gulfport Branch Manager Justin Redmond, Detective Mitchell Ashby, Community Development Officer Anthony Abella, and Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell. Provided

Gulfport Police Department Criminal Investigation Division: Ofc. Mitchell Ashby

The department said: On November 18, 2022, Detective Mitchell Ashby responded to Wells Fargo Bank located on Courthouse Road, in reference to a bank robbery. A detective conducted an interview with a bank teller who was working at the bank during the incident. The bank teller stated that an unknown white male, wearing dark clothing, a hat, a mask, and white latex gloves, approached her window, demanding everything she had while brandishing a black firearm in his waistband. The suspect demanded cash prompting the bank teller to hand over approximately $977.00. The male fled in a dark grey Nissan sedan which was reported stolen the day before. Despite extensive investigation, no surveillance footage was initially found. Detective Ashby oversaw the investigation and assisted his detectives. As a result, one of his detectives discovered that the same vehicle had fled from D ‘Iberville PD on November 17, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m. Video surveillance footage obtained from Walmart in D’Iberville showed the same male shoplifting on the same day, at approximately 1:46 p.m. Although one of his case detectives secured this video footage, the suspect remained unidentified. In April 2024, Detective Ashby began utilizing facial recognition software linked to online Google images, uploading stills from the bank robbery surveillance footage. This led to a potential match with a mugshot of an individual who shared similar physical characteristics. Further analysis using additional facial recognition software identified the suspect, a Florida native. Multiple mugshots and driver’s license photographs of the suspect were compared to the surveillance video, positively identifying him as the bank robbery suspect. Based upon his findings, Detective Ashby uploaded this evidence into an FBI facial recognition system that confirmed the positive identification of the suspect. An NCIC offline search revealed several agencies in Florida and Georgia had contacted the suspect shortly after the robbery. Reviewing body and dash camera footage from those incidents, investigators discovered the suspect was in possession of a firearm, holster, latex gloves, and sunglasses similar to those used during the Wells Fargo robbery. The suspect had a history of criminal, pawn, and casino activities in Gulfport, Biloxi, and D‘Iberville dating back at least two months before the robbery. This information linked him to a string of bank robberies throughout the southeastern states, making him a potential suspect in those incidents. Detective Ashby obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect with bond set at $250,000.00. He was already serving a prison sentence in Florida for Grand Theft Auto. On May 6, 2024, Detective Ashby and a Special Agent from the FBI traveled to Lawtey Correctional Facility in Lake Butler, Florida to interview the suspect. Under Miranda rights, he confessed to the Wells Fargo robbery, providing detailed information about his premeditation, execution, and destruction of evidence. He denied involvement in any other bank robberies. He will be arrested and extradited to Gulfport upon released from the Florida Department of Corrections on March 6, 2026 As a result of Detective Ashby’s relentless tenacity, justice prevailed and he was able to solve a crime that was committed 18 months ago. His hard work, personal determination and innovative use of facial recognition software were crucial in identifying and apprehending the bank robbery suspect, securing a full confession, and closing an almost unsolvable case.

Deputy Jessica Torries and Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell Provided

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department: Dep. Jessica Torries

Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Anthony Abella, Senior Airmen Josie Velazquez, Keesler Federal’s Central Region Director of Operations Gary Fulton, Keesler Federal’s Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell, and Larcher Branch Manager Kelly Ross. Provided

Keesler Air Force Base Fire Department: Senior Airman Josue Velazquez

The department said: Senior Airman Josue D. Velazquez displayed exceptional technical expertise and dependability by serving as a Driver Operator for Keesler Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services. Senior Airmen Velazquez deployed to AL Dhalfra Air Base, United Arab Emirates in support of coalition forces for Operations SPARTAN SHIELD, ENDURING SENTINEL and INHERENT RESOLVE. He responded to 114 emergencies, protecting 1,955 joint personnel, 750 million dollars in infrastructure and enabling 2,568 combat sorties. Additionally, Senior Airmen Velazquez was hand-selected to participate in Exercise ACCURATE TEST, where he developed a course of instruction for forty-eight Royal Air Force Oman firefighters on emergency response procedures, enabling their response to emergencies involving four airframes, strengthening partnerships in the region. Furthermore, Senior Airmen Velazquez served on a 10-person medic team for the Special Olympics of Mississippi. He conducted four EMS responses regarding athletes while overseeing safety of 172 events and 5.7K competitors, trainers, Airmen sponsors, and community spectators. Finally, Airman Velazquez received AF Level accolades for exceptional lifesaving actions, volunteering 70 hours with AFSA, Fire Prevention Week, and community outreach, earning a feature in Air Force Civil Engineer Magazine “30 under 30” and earning a promotion to Senior Airman 6 months ahead of his peers under the Below the Zone Program.

Long Beach Fire Department's Lieutenant Cody Carroll, Keesler Federal's Long Beach Branch Manager Leslie Harvey, Keesler Federal's Long Beach Assistant Branch Manager Heather Asher. Provided

Long Beach Fire Department: Cody Carroll