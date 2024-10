Minnesota couple celebrates anniversary. They were married in Gulfport — SEVENTY years ago

As the 70th wedding anniversary of Carl and Muriel Ruffalo of Rochester, Minnesota, was approaching, their children decided they wanted to mark the occasion by putting on a big party.

That only seemed appropriate. Seventieth wedding anniversaries are exceedingly rare with only one in every 1,000 couples — or 0.1% — reaching the milestone. But the kids took it a step further to make the event even rarer: They invited and gathered together the entire wedding party from the nuptials held in 1955.

Now that’s a party.

