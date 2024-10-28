Open in App
    • Biloxi Sun Herald

    From Christian Collegiate to Vancleave, the biggest stars from Week 9 football on MS Coast

    By Scott Watkins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWeB7_0wPAqtEt00

    Here are the top performers week nine on the Mississippi Coast. Full results and region standings can be found at SunHerald.com.

    • CJ Howell, Christian Collegiate: Howell rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries in a 62-6 win over Franklin Academy (La.). Howell also had four tackles and an interception.
    • Jordan Walley, D’Iberville: Walley threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 win over Harrison Central.
    • Andre Crosby, D’Iberville: Crosby picked up 104 all-purpose yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass.
    • Malakai Knight, D’Iberville: Knight caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Jayquan Havard, D’Iberville: Havard rushed 13 times for 109 yards for the Warriors.
    • Jaden Johnson, D’Iberville: Johnson picked up seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
    • Trey Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 72 yards and two scores in a 35-21 win over East Central.
    • Fred Nicholson, Gautier: Nicholson led the Gators with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss.
    • Deuce Knight, George County: Knight completed 23 passes for 538 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for another 113 yards and two scores in a 68-49 win over West Harrison.
    • Brenn Moody, George County: Moody caught nine passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
    • DJ McNair, George County: McNair made five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Montrell Dortch, George County: Dortch had seven catches for 108 yards and a score.
    • Kohl Bradley, George County: Bradley recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
    • Cooper Crosby, Gulfport: Crosby gained 150 all-purpose yards and scored three total touchdowns in a 42-7 win against St. Martin.
    • Dakoreyon Payton, Gulfport: Payton rushed for 97 yards and a score and added two catches for another touchdown.
    • Kaison Koenenn, Hancock: Koenenn rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries in a 42-27 loss to Pascagoula.
    • Aidan Taylor, Hancock: Taylor had 17 total stops and seven tackles for loss.
    • Bryant Ausmer, Ocean Springs: Ausmer picked up nine tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack in a 34-14 win over Biloxi.
    • Jacolby Bailey, Ocean Springs: Bailey led with 10 tackles, had one interception, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.
    • Jason Glaude, Pascagoula: The freshman’s first career start yielded 298 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win over Hancock.
    • Amarie Jackson, Pascagoula: Jackson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
    • Christian Campbell, Pascagoula: Campbell caught seven passes for 114 yards and two scores.
    • Jarrad Loper, Pascagoula: Loper recorded 15 tackles and a sack for the Panthers.
    • Brandon Parker, Picayune: Parker threw a touchdown pass and returned an interception for six in a 49-7 win over Long Beach.
    • Nick Miller, Poplarville: Miller rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts in a 49-7 win over Bay High.
    • Kylan Burnett, Stone: Burnett rushed 17 times for 119 yards in a 17-13 win over Wayne County.
    • Jayden Collins, Stone: Collins had a 41-yard interception return and returned a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown to go along with six tackles and a tackle for loss.
    • Andrew Whitney, St. Stanislaus: Whitney recorded 10 tackles, two sacks, two hurries and a blocked extra point in a 50-28 loss to Perry Central.
    • Kyle Capers, Vancleave: Capers tallied 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 41-33 win over Laurel.
    • Hunter Harper, Vancleave: Harper rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
    • Jordan Stapleton, West Harrison: Stapleton rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns along with two receptions and a receiving touchdown.

    Missing someone? Send individual game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.

