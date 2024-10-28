From Christian Collegiate to Vancleave, the biggest stars from Week 9 football on MS Coast

Here are the top performers week nine on the Mississippi Coast. Full results and region standings can be found at SunHerald.com.

CJ Howell, Christian Collegiate: Howell rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries in a 62-6 win over Franklin Academy (La.). Howell also had four tackles and an interception.

Johnson picked up seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Trey Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 72 yards and two scores in a 35-21 win over East Central.

Nicholson led the Gators with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Deuce Knight, George County: Knight completed 23 passes for 538 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for another 113 yards and two scores in a 68-49 win over West Harrison.

Bradley recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Cooper Crosby, Gulfport: Crosby gained 150 all-purpose yards and scored three total touchdowns in a 42-7 win against St. Martin.

Payton rushed for 97 yards and a score and added two catches for another touchdown. Kaison Koenenn, Hancock: Koenenn rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries in a 42-27 loss to Pascagoula.

Taylor had 17 total stops and seven tackles for loss. Bryant Ausmer, Ocean Springs: Ausmer picked up nine tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack in a 34-14 win over Biloxi.

Bailey led with 10 tackles, had one interception, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. Jason Glaude, Pascagoula: The freshman’s first career start yielded 298 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win over Hancock.

Loper recorded 15 tackles and a sack for the Panthers. Brandon Parker, Picayune: Parker threw a touchdown pass and returned an interception for six in a 49-7 win over Long Beach.

Miller rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts in a 49-7 win over Bay High. Kylan Burnett, Stone: Burnett rushed 17 times for 119 yards in a 17-13 win over Wayne County.

Collins had a 41-yard interception return and returned a fumble recovery 75 yards for a touchdown to go along with six tackles and a tackle for loss. Andrew Whitney, St. Stanislaus: Whitney recorded 10 tackles, two sacks, two hurries and a blocked extra point in a 50-28 loss to Perry Central.

Capers tallied 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 41-33 win over Laurel. Hunter Harper, Vancleave: Harper rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

