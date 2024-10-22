MS Coast man pulled in the wrong driveway and killed a man. Judge sends him to prison

A Mississippi Coast man is headed to prison for 35 years for the July 7, 2022, shooting death of a man while the two were struggling over a gun.

Judge Calvin Taylor imposed the maximum 40-year sentence Tuesday but allowed Micah Angelo Burch, 20, of Gautier, to serve five years of that sentence under post-release supervision.

Burch pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the killing.

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened after Burch pulled into the driveway of the victim, identified as Tyereack Green, 23.

Burch said he pulled into the wrong driveway and would turn around and leave.

Green was outside at the home when Burch pulled up, and Burch asked the man what he was looking at.

After Green walked to the driver’s side door of Burch’s vehicle, prosecutors said Burch pulled out a gun, and the two struggled over the weapon before Burch fired two rounds, killing Green.

In his plea petition, Burch admitted his crime. Before sentencing Tuesday, Burch turned to the victim’s family and apologized for his crime.

“I shot the victim as he stood at my driver’s side window,” Burch said. “I believe I shot two times.”

A Jackson County grand jury had indicted Burch on an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm for owning a stolen gun.

An investigation into the murder began after Gautier police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Southern Drive.

Once there, police found Green with gunshot wounds. He was taken from the scene to Singing River hospital, where he died.

In his obituary, Green is described as “an amazing young man and had a smile that could and would brighten the room when he entered.

“He cared about everyone and wanted to make sure they were taken care of,” the obituary said in part. He always said he needed to find a job to get a big house and take care of his mom and dad,” his obituary said. “He loved his parents and thought his dad could do no wrong.”

In addition, Green’s family described him as “a great son, a terrific brother, a hilarious nephew, a wonderful cousin, an amazing uncle, and a magnificent neighbor to all who know him.”

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.