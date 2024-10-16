South MS house viral on Zillow Go Wild with pink, crescent moon shape. And there’s more

Melinda Calhoun is loving it. She’s the Coastal Realty Group listing agent on the crescent moon-shaped house, which is round in front, curves inward in back and has a scalloped roof line.
The two-story abode is painted what Calhoun describes as “flamingo pink” and what one Instagram commenter described as, “Outside Barbie dream house, inside Ken’s frat house.”
Calhoun said, “It looks like it was basically plucked from Miami Beach and put down in Pass Christian.”
Calhoun hasn’t had a chance to read all of the comments about the house on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram and Facebook pages. The Instagram and Facebook posts were climbing toward 300 comments Tuesday afternoon, with 883 likes and more than 100 shares on Facebook.
“It has gotten a lot of traction, which is really exciting,” Calhoun said. She said the house was originally on the market for around $1 million but it wasn’t moving.
But interest rates are coming down, the house is now priced at $790,000 and surely something will come of all the interest Zillow Gone Wild is generating. At least Calhoun hopes so.
Coast home popular as short-term rental
A Kansas City real estate agent bought the house almost two years ago, along with one in Long Beach, and refurbished both. The Pass Christian house, built in 1972, has been painted inside and out and has a remodeled kitchen. The kitchen island has a glass block base.
Some commenters noted the bright green kitchen cabinets. “I’m a sucker for green kitchens,” one Instagram commenter said.
According to Calhoun and the listing, the house has been a hit as a short-term rental, pulling in about $10,000 a month.
Calhoun credits the home’s unique design, location and size for its popularity.
It has 2,900 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, three baths and two living rooms, one upstairs and one down. The downstairs space also has a kitchenette. The new owner could live up top, she said, and rent out the first floor.
The house also has generous-sized oval swimming pool with pergola out back. And the beach is only a short walk away, while Walmart is also nearby.
Multi-arched ceilings are yet another unique feature.
As for the exterior color choice, Calhoun said, “Here in the South, we’re just used to a lot of the whites and blues, baby blues, that soft green and sage green.
“His neighbors were not happy with that pink but he was like, “You know what, I want it to stand out.”
