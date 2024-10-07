Open in App
    Biloxi Sun Herald

    Coroner identifies MS Coast man found at Biloxi beach as victim of weekend drowning

    By Martha Sanchez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLYCG_0vxrrlLm00

    Authorities have identified a drowning victim whose body was discovered last weekend at a beach in Biloxi.

    Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as John Taylor, 37, of Biloxi.

    Bystanders spotted Taylor’s body in the water and called police about 10 a.m. Saturday to the scene near White Avenue and Beach Boulevard , according to Switzer and the Biloxi Police Department.

    Taylor died of drowning, Switzer said. Police found no signs of foul play, said Jonathan Johnson, an officer and spokesperson for the police department.

    Taylor was homeless, Switzer said. He was likely in the water for less than 24 hours and was last seen by friends in Biloxi the night before bystanders found his body, according to Switzer.

    It is unclear where Taylor drowned, Switzer said. The Coroner’s Office will send the case information to the Coast Guard, who will study a reverse tide flow pattern and determine an approximate area where Taylor entered the water.

    Authorities said it is unlikely he drowned at the beach where he was found. It is possible Taylor entered the water near the harbor or the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where he was known to frequent, Switzer said.

    Comments / 2
    Danajoym
    1d ago
    How do you drown in that water? Last time I was there, I walked out into the water to swim and gave up after walking forever and still only up to my thighs. That water is calm.
