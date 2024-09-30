Cruisin’ The Coast revs up South MS. Here’s the full schedule, new events & best bets

It’s the most colorful time of the year in South Mississippi, when 10,000 antique and classic cars, their owners and fans arrive for Cruisin’ The Coast in their mint green metallic, powder blue and Dukes’ orange cars, trucks and other vehicles.

All 12 cities across the Coast have events planned. Cruisin’ runs from Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 6-13, with a bonus day in 2024.

Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart , the stars of America’s Got Talent and the Grand Ole Opry, headline the Grand Slam Jam concert Saturday, Oct. 5 at Keesler Federal Park baseball stadium in downtown Biloxi.

The Beach Boys are back for two shows at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, saluting the cars and the Biloxi casinos’ part in creating Cruisin’ The Coast back in 1996.

The cruisers are the other stars of the show and spectators never know what they’ll see. In 2023, a street-legal giant shopping cart with a motor was the “wow” vehicle at the Biloxi Block Party. Other years it’s been the Oscar Meir Wienermobile and a tribute truck to 911.

This year brings new events, tributes to Coast native Jimmy Buffett and Mississippi native Elvis Presley — and some changes.

Most notably, spectators going to Cruise Central on U.S. 90 at Centennial Park in Gulfport will park park at Hardy Court Shopping Center at the corner of Pass and Courthouse roads in Gulfport. Free Coast Transit shuttles will transport spectators between there and Cruise Central.

With so much to see, do and experience at Cruisin’ The Coast, this year’s schedule identifies what’s new and what’s not to be missed each day:

Saturday

▪ New Event — Grand Slam Jam at Keesler Federal Park, Biloxi from noon-10 p.m. featuring Chapel Hart, Tab Benoit, Amanda Shaw, Taj Farrant, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr, Bonerama, Leilani Kilgore

Sunday

Don’t miss event — View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Classic cars are parked along streets during View the Cruise on the first day of Cruisin’ the Coast in Downtown Gulfport in 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

▪ Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Cruisin’ Through The Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie – American Graffiti, 5:30 p.m.

▪ Chris Jacobs appearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon; Gulfport, 2-5 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

▪ Jesse Hill at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

▪ Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 4-8 p.m.

▪ Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

▪ Chris Gavin, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monday

Don’t miss event —Long Beach Parade. Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School.Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ 2024 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only, at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

▪ 2024 onsite registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central

▪ Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ New — Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe/Crittenden Collector’s Bottle, Sale 10 a.m. Bottle Signing 3-5 p.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 1-5 p.m.

▪ Autocross, presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Registered vehicles only.

▪ Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.;

▪ The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday

Don’t miss event — Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $1,000 cash prizes and trophies.

Harlyn Mallett watches flames shoot out of his 1979 Jeep Postal during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ 2024 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only. Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

▪ 2024 Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Gulfport

▪ Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling at Cruise Central, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance: Margaritaville Biloxi, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Autocross at Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

▪ “Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry “Elvis” Wesley

▪ Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Margaritaville Cruise-in, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

Spectators admire classic cars outside Paradise Pier at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi during Cruisin’ the Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

▪ Joe & Amanda Martin appearance: Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Chris Jacobs appearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Cristy Lee appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday

Don’t miss event —Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

A giant shopping cart is Cruisin’ The Coast this week. It is motorized and street legal and it drew a crowd of admirers at the block party in downtown Biloxi on Wednesday. Mary Perez/Sun Herald

▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ 2024 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations

▪ 2024 Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

▪ Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 8 a.m.-noon

▪ Autocross at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

▪ Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino Biloxi, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Charley Hutton appearance at Biloxi Block Party, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment on Coleman Avenue Stage: Assumed Risk, Joni Compretta and Baytown Groove. Beach Stage: Southern Voice Band, Tony B Music, DJ Karlitos

▪ Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Vinyl Idol, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King Band, 4-7 p.m.

▪ Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon, Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

▪ Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event – 6-10 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast Party at Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission. Meet and greets from 6-7:30 p.m. with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin. Britishmania Beatles Tribute 7:30-9 p.m.

Casino Entertainmen t

▪ Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

▪ Johnny Dawg of NaNaSha & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Thursday

Don’t miss event — All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula.

Girls wearing sock hop costumes eat popsicles during View the Cruise in Downtown Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

▪ 2025 Registration opens, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

▪ Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum begins at 10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ New Event: PPG Paint Seminar with Charley Hutton, Coast Coliseum Convention Center, Biloxi. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.

▪ Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Feature Car appearance at Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. Registration, 3-4 p.m. Live entertainment by Starz and New Direction with a “Second Line” Stroll to downtown

▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian 10 a.m.-noon, Bay St. Louis 2-4 p.m.

▪ Joe & Amanda Martin appearance: Ocean Spring, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Dennis Gage appearances: Pascagoula 10 a.m.-noon, Edgewater Mall 2-4 p.m.

Spectators look at classic cars at Cruisin’ Central at Centennial Plaza during Cruisin’ the Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Shack N Up

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Barlow Brothers

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Rock Show NOLA

Pass Christian

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Amaizin Raisin

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Modern Eldorados

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Tip Tops

Gulfport Cruise Central

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Starz

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Hip Pocket

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Chee Weez

Edgewater Mall

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Garry “Elvis” Wesley

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Martini Shakerz

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Na Na Sha

D’Iberville

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Razzo

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Platinum Café

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Vince Vance & The Valiants

Ocean Springs Downtown

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Scott Hinson

▪ 1-2:30 p.m.: Kindred

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Bay Bridge Band

Pascagoula

▪ 1 a.m.-Noon: Blue Deville

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Mario & the Marvelous

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: BRW Band

Casino Entertainment

▪ The BSL Trio at Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.

▪ Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute at Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 9 p.m.

▪ Hank Berumen at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

▪ Gram Rea and Troubadour Thursday at Beau Rivage, Black Clover Lounge, 6-10 p.m.

▪ Triggerproof at Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Friday

Don’t miss event — Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party. Live Entertainment by Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffett Show) 5:45-7 p.m., and Bad Medicine (Bon Jovi Tribute) 7:30-9 p.m.

There was a constant parade of Cruisin’ cars during the Ocean Springs Cruisin’ the Coast Block Party on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Bobby McDuffie /Special to the Sun Herald

▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

▪ 2024 and 2025 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.; auction begins 10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Dennis Gage appearances: Bay St. Louis 9-11 a.m., Cruise Central 1-3 p.m.

▪ Courtney Hansen appearance: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-noon

▪ New Event! Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 5 p.m.

▪ “Pass In The Night,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pass Christian. Entertainment by Sons of uh Beech

▪ Outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis with The Molly Ringwalds, 7 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Razoo

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Platinum Café

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Vince Vance & The Valiants

Pass Christian

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Shack N Up

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Kindred

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Rock Show NOLA

Gulfport Cruise Central

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Scott Hinson

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Barlow Brothers

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Na Na Sha

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Blue Deville

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Mario & The Marvelous

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Tip Tops

Cruisin’ fans mingle among classic cars in a parking lot adjacent to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi during Cruisin’ the Coast 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

D’Iberville

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Amaizin Raisin

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Martini Shakerz

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Dr. Zarr & The Funk Monsters

Ocean Springs Downtown

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Garry “Elvis” Wesley

▪ 1-2:30 p.m.: Hip Pocket

▪ 3:30-5:15 p.m.: BRW Band

▪ 5:45-7 p.m.: Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)

▪ 7-7:30 p.m.: Chick’s Picks

▪ 7:30-9 p.m.: Bad Medicine (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Pascagoula

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Starz

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Modern Eldorados

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: 2 Hypnotic

Casino Entertainment

▪ The Beach Boys at Beau Rivage Casino, 8 p.m.

▪ Jesse Hill at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

▪ Witness at Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar, 7-11 p.m.

▪ Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute at Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.

▪ Triggerproof at Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

▪ Hank Berumen at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Cruisers drive along Beach Boulevard in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Saturday

Don’t miss event — Super Saturday Parrothead Cruisers Party featuring Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute, performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort, Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.

▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ 2024 Registration 9 a.m.-Noon

▪ 2025 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

▪ Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m Vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.

▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Dennis Gage appearances: Ocean Springs, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.

▪ New Event! Gulf Coast Nationals, Gasser Racing, Gulfport Dragway, 1 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Starz

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Martini Shakerz

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: BRW Band

Pass Christian

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Scott Hinson

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Barlow Brothers

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Dr. Zarr & the Funk Monsters

Gulfport Cruise Central

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Amaizin Raisin

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Modern Eldorados

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: 2 Hypnotic

Edgewater Mall

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Razzo

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Platinum Café

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Chee Weez

D’Iberville

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Blue Deville

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Kindred

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Rock Show NOLA

Ocean Springs Downtown

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Shack N Up

▪ 1-2:30 p.m.: Mario & The Marvelous

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Vince Vance & The Valiants

Pascagoula

▪ 11 a.m.-Noon: Garry “Elvis” Wesley

▪ 1-2 p.m.: Hip Pocket

▪ 3-4:30 p.m.: Na Na Sha

Casino Entertainment

▪ Party at the pool deck at Harrah’s Gulf Coast, noon-6 p.m.

▪ The Beach Boys at Beau Rivage, 8 p.m.

▪ Jesse Hill at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.

▪ Witness at Hollywood Casino Stage Bar, 7-11 p.m.

▪ Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute at Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.

▪ Brandon Bennett at IP Casino Resort, 8 p.m.

▪ Triggerproof at Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

▪ Anderson Domingues at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

A vintage Toyota truck drives under the Biloxi sign during Cruisin’ the Coast, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Sunday

All events at Cruise Central

▪ 2025 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.

▪ Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

▪ Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

▪ Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.

▪ Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

▪ Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

▪ Make-A-Wish raffle car giveaway and unveiling of the 2025 Raffle Vehicle

▪ Live entertainment by Mario & The Marvelous, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

All events and times subject to change.