Cruisin’ The Coast revs up South MS. Here’s the full schedule, new events & best bets
By Mary Perez,
2 days ago
It’s the most colorful time of the year in South Mississippi, when 10,000 antique and classic cars, their owners and fans arrive for Cruisin’ The Coast in their mint green metallic, powder blue and Dukes’ orange cars, trucks and other vehicles.
All 12 cities across the Coast have events planned. Cruisin’ runs from Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 6-13, with a bonus day in 2024.
Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart , the stars of America’s Got Talent and the Grand Ole Opry, headline the Grand Slam Jam concert Saturday, Oct. 5 at Keesler Federal Park baseball stadium in downtown Biloxi.
The Beach Boys are back for two shows at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, saluting the cars and the Biloxi casinos’ part in creating Cruisin’ The Coast back in 1996.
The cruisers are the other stars of the show and spectators never know what they’ll see. In 2023, a street-legal giant shopping cart with a motor was the “wow” vehicle at the Biloxi Block Party. Other years it’s been the Oscar Meir Wienermobile and a tribute truck to 911.
This year brings new events, tributes to Coast native Jimmy Buffett and Mississippi native Elvis Presley — and some changes.
Most notably, spectators going to Cruise Central on U.S. 90 at Centennial Park in Gulfport will park park at Hardy Court Shopping Center at the corner of Pass and Courthouse roads in Gulfport. Free Coast Transit shuttles will transport spectators between there and Cruise Central.
With so much to see, do and experience at Cruisin’ The Coast, this year’s schedule identifies what’s new and what’s not to be missed each day:
Saturday
▪ New Event — Grand Slam Jam at Keesler Federal Park, Biloxi from noon-10 p.m. featuring Chapel Hart, Tab Benoit, Amanda Shaw, Taj Farrant, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr, Bonerama, Leilani Kilgore
Sunday
Don’t miss event — View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Cruisin’ Through The Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.; Drive-in Movie – American Graffiti, 5:30 p.m.
▪ The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Don’t miss event — Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $1,000 cash prizes and trophies.
▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ 2024 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only. Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
▪ Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment on Coleman Avenue Stage: Assumed Risk, Joni Compretta and Baytown Groove. Beach Stage: Southern Voice Band, Tony B Music, DJ Karlitos
▪ Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Vinyl Idol, 1-4 p.m. and Beau King Band, 4-7 p.m.
▪ Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
▪ Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event – 6-10 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast Party at Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission. Meet and greets from 6-7:30 p.m. with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin. Britishmania Beatles Tribute 7:30-9 p.m.
▪ Jesse Hill at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
▪ Witness at Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar, 7-11 p.m.
▪ Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute at Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
▪ Triggerproof at Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
▪ Hank Berumen at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday
Don’t miss event — Super Saturday Parrothead Cruisers Party featuring Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute, performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort, Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.
▪ KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ 2024 Registration 9 a.m.-Noon
▪ 2025 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m Vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0