Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Biloxi Sun Herald

    MS Coast quarterback’s eight touchdowns leads Sun Herald list of Week 5’s top performers

    By Scott Watkins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b04oc_0vobWtCU00

    Here are the top performers from around the Coast in Week 5.

    • Mark Harvey, George County: Harvey had five tackles and a 90-yard fumble return touchdown in a 20-13 win over Wayne County.
    • Blaine Green, George County: Green had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection for the Rebels.
    • Silas Corder, Pascagoula: Corder completed 21 of 27 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-3 win over Biloxi.
    • Tylan Wilson, Pascagoula: Wilson had a receiving touchdown and an interception for the Panthers.
    • Paris Trivillion, Pass Christian: Trivillion threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Northeast Jones.
    • Amarie James, Pass Christian: James caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
    • Matthew Daniely, Pass Christian: Daniely had six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Qorday Russell, Pearl River Central: Russell threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 174 yards and four scores and averaged 52.5 yards per punt in a 56-35 win over Bay High.
    • Kendall Morrison, Pearl River Central: Morrison caught five passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Darrell Smith, Picayune: Smith scored four rushing touchdowns in a 38-35 win over Ocean Springs.
    • Seth Crockett, St. Martin: Crockett had 115 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown in a 15-7 win over East Central.
    • Noel Estrada, St. Martin: Estrada led the Yellow Jackets with 17 total tackles.
    • Henry Nunmaker, St. Stanislaus: Nunmaker scored two rushing touchdowns and led the defense with 12 tackles in a 28-25 win over Mobile Christian.
    • Sam Grant, St. Stanislaus: Grant completed 14 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 70 more yards.
    • Wyatt Adams, Vancleave: Adams completed nine of 12 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-17 win over Hancock.
    • Hunter Harper, Vancleave: Harper rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
    • Martin Shaw, Vancleave: Shaw had the program’s first 100-yard receiving game since 2019 with 102 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Jordan Stapleton, West Harrison: Stapleton ran the ball nine times for 129 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 104 yards and another score in a 48-13 win over Moss Point.
    • Trey Harris, West Harrison: Harris racked up 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.
    • Demario Davies, West Harrison: Davies completed all three of his pass attempts for 114 yards and two touchdowns, equal to a 158.33 QB rating in the NFL.

    Missing someone? Send individual game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCu9C_0vobWtCU00
    Pascagoula’s Tylan Wilson reacts after a play during a game against East Central at Pascagoula High School in Pascagoula on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    MS Coast running back’s incredible effort leads Sun Herald list of Week 4’s top performers
    Biloxi Sun Herald10 days ago
    Monday, Sep 30: Latest update on Tropical Depression Joyce from the National Hurricane Center
    Biloxi Sun Herald3 days ago
    New state record the biggest news from Week 4 of the South MS high school football season
    Biloxi Sun Herald11 days ago
    Mississippi releases limited camera footage of Hancock deputy killing Georgia pastor’s son
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    25 people will get free pizza for a year at the grand opening of new MS Coast restaurant
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    These iconic Ishee houses are for sale on the Mississippi Coast. Take a look inside
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    Woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed friend who was Mississippi Coast police officer
    Biloxi Sun Herald16 days ago
    What songs will Taylor Swift play in New Orleans? Artificial intelligence has a prediction
    Biloxi Sun Herald12 days ago
    Days away from opening, Coast restaurant captures flavors and atmosphere of European cafes
    Biloxi Sun Herald12 days ago
    A pedestrian was struck and killed by train on MS Coast, police say. Here’s what we know
    Biloxi Sun Herald7 days ago
    Homeless people removed from South MS land as neighbors report gunshots, machete wielder
    Biloxi Sun Herald14 days ago
    BBQ competition coming to South MS, featuring 11 categories from whole hog to Bloody Marys
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    Is Mississippi one of the happiest or saddest states in the US? See where MS falls on the list.
    Biloxi Sun Herald7 days ago
    MS Coast narcotics investigator shot while pursuing vehicle. Three arrested, police say
    Biloxi Sun Herald7 days ago
    EPA plans to withdraw approval for Chevron’s plastic-based fuels likely to cause cancer
    Biloxi Sun Herald2 days ago
    Former seafood restaurant is sold. Look who’s coming back to the MS Coast in its place
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    MS Coast authorities are investigating two shootings in Gulfport. What we know
    Biloxi Sun Herald9 days ago
    It’s lovebug season on the MS Coast. What to know about the pest & how to keep it away
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Is it time to fall back? Here’s where Mississippi stands on daylight saving 2024
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    2 arrested, 1 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose in MS Coast shooting, police say
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    This new Mississippi Coast restaurant might have been my best meal of the year. Here’s why
    Biloxi Sun Herald12 days ago
    3 MS Coast restaurants fail health inspection. Popular fast-food eatery fails for 4th time
    Biloxi Sun Herald6 days ago
    Suspects arrested after bystanders film late-night assault in MS Coast park, police say
    Biloxi Sun Herald2 days ago
    New podcast featuring Coast veterans tells the story of Mississippians involved in WWII
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy