Sound Off: Sept. 30, 2024

Voter ID

Over many years I have worked at several different voting precincts here on the Gulf Coast. I have never nor have I ever witnessed any other poll worker request to see additional proof of citizenship. Where are you getting your information about requiring additional information on citizenship to be able to vote? Other states may do it, but we definitely do not

Improving

The Biloxi police apprehended two suspects who fled from them in a car. Thank goodness they didn’t shoot into the car with the children inside. I know some of you say it’s the suspects fault if they had; but really? Catching a criminal at all costs is worth their life?

Homelessness

The homeless population in our city is due to lack of resources for the mentally ill, post-incarcerated who can’t find jobs, and the poor without family to take them in. WWJD? The Bible says there will always be the poor. But Jesus’ teachings say we must care for them. Like some of y’all care for your pets.

Reagan

I have just come out of the movie Reagan. My God. When would you send us a statesman like that again?

Paint over it

Everything Vice PresidentHarris said she would do at the border is already codified in current immigration law. All that was ever needed over the past four years was for President Biden and her to enforce it. He gave her total rein to do something as border czar but this is her first trip there. Instead they intentionally did the exact opposite, resulting in millions more unlawful immigrants.

Rules of the road

Your story Sept. 28 on “rat-running” (taking shortcuts to avoid stopped traffic) was right on. The fact that Mississippi doesn’t have a specific law against this practice is astounding. Our do-nothing Legislature should be able to agree on this non-controversial law and easily pass it. Please continue to print articles about driving “rules of the road” which should seem like common sense to some but are oblivious to others. If you run out of stories, I have a whole list of driving violations that not only annoy me but are unsafe.

Happy 100th

Happy 100th birthday, President Jimmy Carter. He may not have been our most outstanding president, but I believe he was one of the most outstanding human beings to ever hold the office. His life has been a living example of service to others.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.