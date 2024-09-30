Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Biloxi Sun Herald

    Sound Off: Sept. 30, 2024

    By Sun Herald readers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zMqD_0vobWijj00

    Voter ID

    Over many years I have worked at several different voting precincts here on the Gulf Coast. I have never nor have I ever witnessed any other poll worker request to see additional proof of citizenship. Where are you getting your information about requiring additional information on citizenship to be able to vote? Other states may do it, but we definitely do not

    Improving

    The Biloxi police apprehended two suspects who fled from them in a car. Thank goodness they didn’t shoot into the car with the children inside. I know some of you say it’s the suspects fault if they had; but really? Catching a criminal at all costs is worth their life?

    Homelessness

    The homeless population in our city is due to lack of resources for the mentally ill, post-incarcerated who can’t find jobs, and the poor without family to take them in. WWJD? The Bible says there will always be the poor. But Jesus’ teachings say we must care for them. Like some of y’all care for your pets.

    Reagan

    I have just come out of the movie Reagan. My God. When would you send us a statesman like that again?

    Paint over it

    Everything Vice PresidentHarris said she would do at the border is already codified in current immigration law. All that was ever needed over the past four years was for President Biden and her to enforce it. He gave her total rein to do something as border czar but this is her first trip there. Instead they intentionally did the exact opposite, resulting in millions more unlawful immigrants.

    Rules of the road

    Your story Sept. 28 on “rat-running” (taking shortcuts to avoid stopped traffic) was right on. The fact that Mississippi doesn’t have a specific law against this practice is astounding. Our do-nothing Legislature should be able to agree on this non-controversial law and easily pass it. Please continue to print articles about driving “rules of the road” which should seem like common sense to some but are oblivious to others. If you run out of stories, I have a whole list of driving violations that not only annoy me but are unsafe.

    Happy 100th

    Happy 100th birthday, President Jimmy Carter. He may not have been our most outstanding president, but I believe he was one of the most outstanding human beings to ever hold the office. His life has been a living example of service to others.

    Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mississippi releases limited camera footage of Hancock deputy killing Georgia pastor’s son
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    These iconic Ishee houses are for sale on the Mississippi Coast. Take a look inside
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    European deli with a familiar owner open in downtown Gulfport. Is it as good as it sounds?
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    25 people will get free pizza for a year at the grand opening of new MS Coast restaurant
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    BBQ competition coming to South MS, featuring 11 categories from whole hog to Bloody Marys
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    It’s lovebug season on the MS Coast. What to know about the pest & how to keep it away
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    How two brothers are helping turn around a defense — and a formerly struggling program
    Biloxi Sun Herald13 days ago
    Helene expected to make landfall as major hurricane in two days. See forecast for South MS
    Biloxi Sun Herald9 days ago
    Is it time to fall back? Here’s where Mississippi stands on daylight saving 2024
    Biloxi Sun Herald15 days ago
    South MS high school football scoreboard: View Week 5’s final scores from across the Coast
    Biloxi Sun Herald6 days ago
    South MS electric co-op apologizes, changes decision on billing error. See the details
    Biloxi Sun Herald13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Is it illegal to steal or vandalize a campaign sign in Mississippi? Here’s what to know
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    New podcast featuring Coast veterans tells the story of Mississippians involved in WWII
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    This new Mississippi Coast restaurant might have been my best meal of the year. Here’s why
    Biloxi Sun Herald12 days ago
    Former seafood restaurant is sold. Look who’s coming back to the MS Coast in its place
    Biloxi Sun Herald5 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed friend who was Mississippi Coast police officer
    Biloxi Sun Herald16 days ago
    2 arrested, 1 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose in MS Coast shooting, police say
    Biloxi Sun Herald8 days ago
    ‘Next man up.’ Devastating injury opens doors at MS Coast program — for new & old QBs
    Biloxi Sun Herald11 days ago
    MS Coast narcotics investigator shot while pursuing vehicle. Three arrested, police say
    Biloxi Sun Herald7 days ago
    Is Mississippi one of the happiest or saddest states in the US? See where MS falls on the list.
    Biloxi Sun Herald7 days ago
    EPA plans to withdraw approval for Chevron’s plastic-based fuels likely to cause cancer
    Biloxi Sun Herald2 days ago
    Federal judge throws out case over Mississippi Sound dolphin deaths. Here’s why
    Biloxi Sun Herald13 days ago
    MS Coast authorities are investigating two shootings in Gulfport. What we know
    Biloxi Sun Herald9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy