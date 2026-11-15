Biloxi’s food and casino scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll be the main contact for buffet guests—greeting, seating, helping with kiosks and to-go orders, and keeping things clean and organized. Good fit if you like talking with people and want casino-hotel perks like employee meals and discounts.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.51/hour

Front-of-house role greeting guests, handling reservations and phone calls, and managing wait lists. Great entry into hospitality with free employee meals, wellness programs, and hotel/food/entertainment discounts.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $7.28/hour plus tips

Serve food and drinks, handle checks, and keep your section running smoothly in a busy restaurant. Ideal if you like a fast pace and want to boost your income with tips plus casino-hotel benefits and discounts.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Mix drinks, work the bar, and keep the energy up in a sports-bar setting. Good match if you enjoy game-day crowds and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: US Air Force Services

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Lead front-desk operations: train new staff, handle reservations and check-ins, balance payments, and resolve guest issues. Nice if you like a structured setting with a mix of customer service and light supervision.

Employer: Domino's (RPM Pizza)

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Help run the store: lead shifts, coach team members, keep food quality high, and support scheduling and inventory. Comes with bonus potential, benefits for eligible staff, and clear paths to grow your management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.