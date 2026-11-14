Biloxi’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new clinics and pharmacies growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role where you support HIV/STI testing and treatment, handle vitals, histories, and lab samples, and help with front-desk tasks. You’ll need a valid phlebotomy license or MA certificate; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Soliant (for a Federally Qualified Health Center)

(for a Federally Qualified Health Center) Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead a new community-focused pharmacy inside an FQHC, oversee daily operations, supervise techs, and manage 340B program compliance. Requires a PharmD, current MS pharmacist license, and 1+ year Pharmacist in Charge experience, plus prior FQHC experience.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1820-A Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + performance bonuses

Pharmacist in Charge role leading a busy retail pharmacy, from patient care and immunizations to inventory and staff management. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Biloxi are hiring and experience opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.