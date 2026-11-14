Biloxi’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in mortgages and big-ticket retail. If you like talking with people and chasing commissions, these are worth a look.

Employer: DHI Mortgage (part of D.R. Horton, Inc. )

DHI Mortgage (part of ) Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + benefits)

You’ll build and manage a mortgage pipeline, guide buyers through loan options, and support junior MLOs. This role stands out for its Fortune 500 employer, strong benefits package, and steady flow of leads from new home communities.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000–$150,000/year (hourly + commission or 100% commission after 30 days)

You’ll be the main contact for customers buying RVs, from walk-throughs to closing the sale. This is a good fit if you like high earning potential, enjoy talking about the outdoor lifestyle, and want benefits plus paid training.

Employer: Kind Lending | NMLS #3925

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time (commission-based)

Salary: Commission-based (plus possible incentives and benefits)

You’ll generate your own mortgage business, work your network, and manage loans from application through closing. This role is ideal if you’re an experienced loan officer who wants freedom to run your own pipeline and earn based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.