Biloxi’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and local hotels, hospitals, and the base are all hiring. If you like working with people (or food), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare

Oceans Healthcare Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hospital cook role focused on volume food prep for patients in a behavioral health setting. You’ll plan cooking schedules, follow recipes, direct kitchen assistants, and support therapeutic diets. Culinary school completion and about 2+ years hospital or nursing home cook experience preferred.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $12.50 – $13.50 per hour

Hotel front desk role, mainly 3 PM – 11 PM shifts, checking guests in and out, handling bookings, and solving guest issues. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and flexible schedule; hotel experience is preferred but not strictly required.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Keesler AFB, MS

Type: Not stated (hospitality & restaurant operations)

Not stated (hospitality & restaurant operations) Salary: $18.23 – $21.27 per hour

Schedule: Rotating opening/closing , includes evenings, weekends, holidays

Rotating , includes Application deadline: 14-Nov-2026

Barista-style job at the on-base Starbucks, making drinks, running the register, and creating a friendly spot for service members and families. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, customer-facing role and can work flexible shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.