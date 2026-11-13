Biloxi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-style nursing to outpatient therapy and pharmacy leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: New Season

New Season Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: PRN / Other

PRN / Other Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient treatment center helping people with Opioid Use Disorder. You’ll administer and safeguard medications, track inventory, monitor patients, and support their recovery journey alongside a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Biloxi, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in their Clinical Advancement Program for RNs with hemodialysis interest. You’ll provide and coordinate hemodialysis care, educate patients and families, and can grow into leadership as you complete CAP requirements.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1820-A Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses

Lead a busy community pharmacy as Pharmacist in Charge. You’ll oversee patient care, immunizations, staff, inventory, and outreach, with access to strong benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Biloxi, MS (hybrid telehealth + in-person)

Type: Full-time, W2

Full-time, W2 Compensation: Up to $100,300, based on license, sessions, and bonuses

Perfect for independently licensed clinicians (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, PhD) who want a mix of telehealth and in-office work. Thriveworks handles admin, billing, and marketing so you can focus on clients, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and CEU support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.