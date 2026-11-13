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🏥 Biloxi Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Pharmacy & Therapy Roles
Biloxi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-style nursing to outpatient therapy and pharmacy leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.
PRN Registered Dosing Nurse (RN) – Opioid Treatment
- Employer: New Season
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- Type: PRN / Other
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient treatment center helping people with Opioid Use Disorder. You’ll administer and safeguard medications, track inventory, monitor patients, and support their recovery journey alongside a multidisciplinary team.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis (RN)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role in their Clinical Advancement Program for RNs with hemodialysis interest. You’ll provide and coordinate hemodialysis care, educate patients and families, and can grow into leadership as you complete CAP requirements.
(USA) Pharmacy Manager – Store #04586
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1820-A Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses
Lead a busy community pharmacy as Pharmacist in Charge. You’ll oversee patient care, immunizations, staff, inventory, and outreach, with access to strong benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs.
Licensed Talk Therapist – Fee For Service
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Biloxi, MS (hybrid telehealth + in-person)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Compensation: Up to $100,300, based on license, sessions, and bonuses
Perfect for independently licensed clinicians (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, PhD) who want a mix of telehealth and in-office work. Thriveworks handles admin, billing, and marketing so you can focus on clients, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and CEU support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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