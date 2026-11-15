Billings’ healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital travel contracts to home health and memory care. If you’re clinical and ready for a change, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,351/week

Work PACU days with a big travel agency offering day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and CE. Good fit if you want strong pay, steady hours, and lots of traveler support.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Lead and coach clinical teams in primary care, build MA training, and improve workflows and patient safety. Great for an RN or clinical leader who loves education, process improvement, and less bedside, more strategy.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,239/week

Night shift RRT role in a Level I/II trauma setting with advanced vents and high-acuity patients. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong critical thinking, and want solid traveler benefits.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time

Support the pharmacy with prescription processing, customer service, and inventory. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and PTO make this a nice fit if you like a fast-paced, structured setting.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Provide in-home nursing care and case management, helping patients stay safely at home. Offers flexible scheduling, strong benefits, PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) match, CEUs, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

One-on-one home-based PT helping patients regain strength and independence. Comes with sign-on potential, flexible schedule, robust benefits, CEUs, tuition reimbursement, and mileage pay.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,769/week + $600 travel bonus

L&D contract caring for moms and babies through labor, birth, and early postpartum. Includes day-one health insurance, PTO accrual from day one, and guaranteed stipend if called off.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr days

Pay Range: $2,394–$2,467/week

Perform cardiac ultrasound exams with a major travel agency offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support. Great if you hold RDCS or RCS and want strong pay plus benefits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $1,695/week

Day-shift OR tech role with housing support, day-one medical, 401(k) match, CE, and loan reimbursement options. Nice fit if you want steady OR experience and strong traveler perks.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,448/week

Day-shift PACU contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and 401(k). Good for RNs who like fast-paced post-op care and consistent daytime hours.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,507/week

PACU travel role with stipend guarantees for facility call-offs and a highly rated agency. Great if you want strong pay plus extra security around your weekly income.

Employer: Intermountain Health – St. Vincent Regional Hospital

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Pay Range: $37.45–$57.29/hour

Hospital-based RN role focused on wound and ostomy care, using full nursing process and collaborating with the care team. Comes with comprehensive Intermountain benefits and career growth support.

Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Contract / Per-diem, home visits

Compensation: Per-visit pay (includes travel)

Mobile clinical research phlebotomy role doing in-home blood draws and specimen processing for trial participants. Great if you’re nationally certified, like working independently, and want flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay Range: $2,190–$2,367/week

Echo Tech contract with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and CE access. Ideal if you’re ARDMS or CCI certified and want a solid travel package with strong agency support.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,761/week

High-paying Echo Tech travel role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses. Good for experienced techs who want a “travel-first” culture and personalized recruiter support.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,650/week

Echo role covering cardiac and some pediatric/neonatal studies, with housing allowance, health insurance, CE credits, and travel reimbursement. Great if you’re RDCS/RCS and comfortable with a broad echo mix.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Support PTs in intensive inpatient rehab for stroke, brain/spinal injury, ortho, and more. Good match if you’re a licensed PTA who enjoys hands-on therapy and close teamwork.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Provide chemotherapy and symptom management while educating and supporting oncology patients and families. Best for RNs with oncology/chemo skills and a strong focus on safety and patient education.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on caregiving in assisted living and memory care, helping with ADLs, mobility, and daily engagement. Great if you’re compassionate, patient, and comfortable supporting residents with memory needs.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Echo Tech role doing high-quality cardiac imaging to support diagnosis and treatment planning. Good for sonographers who value ASE-standard imaging, teamwork, and patient comfort.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple openings in and around Billings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.