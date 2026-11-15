Billings has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, from entry-level cashier roles to management and commission-based sales. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and growth paths.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll run the front desk: ringing up customers, handling returns, lotto, money orders, and loyalty sign-ups while keeping the area clean and organized. Good fit if you like a busy front-end role with weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead-by-example role on the sales floor: stocking, rotating product, helping shoppers, and using equipment like pallet jacks. Great if you want full-time hours, benefits, and a path into store leadership.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Sales-focused role inside a partner store, helping customers pick phones and plans, using digital tools, and hitting sales goals. Standout perks: $5,000 sign-on or relocation, stock grants, 401(k), and strong training with promotion potential.

Employer: Bennetts Company (wholesale oil distributor)

(wholesale oil distributor) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead inside sales and customer service, grow accounts, handle escalations, and coach a small team. Good match if you have proven inside sales leadership and want a more strategic, relationship-driven role.

Employer: Bravera

Location: Billings, MT (King Ave + other branches)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role handling deposits, payments, new accounts, and problem-solving for customers. Nice option if you want to break into banking, build trust with regulars, and float between locations.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17.50/hr (depends on experience)

You’ll stock, run the registers, help customers, and be a go-to person on the team. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to promotion in a growing company.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated total $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Work with RV customers to quote repairs, suggest add-ons, schedule service, and keep them updated. Strong fit if you have service or auto/RV experience and like commission-based pay with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Panera Bread (Franchise)

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Tipped role; exact pay not guaranteed

Greet guests, run the register, and keep the dining room flowing in a fast-paced café. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and health/dental options depending on hours.

Employer: Corner Stop

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr

Convenience-store style role focused on friendly service, a clean store, and safe operations. Good local option if you want steady part-time hours and simple, in-person work.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the store easy to shop by stocking, rotating product, updating signs, and helping customers find what they need. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Torrid

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (monthly bonus potential)

Lead a fashion retail team, hit sales and profit goals, recruit and train staff, and keep the store looking great. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 50% employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles in Billings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.