Billings has a steady stream of finance roles right now, from client-facing advisor work to behind-the-scenes operations. If you’re numbers-minded and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with individual investors and small businesses, helping with retirement planning, investments, and wealth management. Good fit if you enjoy building long-term client relationships and want to grow a client book in a client-first, integrity-focused setting.

Employer: gpac (supporting a SE Montana power plant)

(supporting a SE Montana power plant) Location: SE Montana (local MT/WY candidates)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $85,000 starting + 12% annual bonus

Help run the financial and business operations of a growing power plant—analyze budgets, build reports, and support leadership decisions. Strong pay and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 14% company contribution) and they’ll teach the technical side if you bring communication skills and curiosity.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advise individuals and small businesses on investing, retirement, and wealth management, with a big focus on relationship-building. Ideal if you like growing a client practice, staying active in the community, and offering ongoing guidance over many years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a path you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.