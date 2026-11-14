Billings is busy right now for leadership roles, especially if you like building teams and running big operations. Here are several solid executive & management jobs worth a look.

Employer: Bretz RV & Marine

Location: Billings, MT

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead one of Montana’s largest RV service operations with 40,000+ sq ft of shop space and 35 bays. This role is all about people leadership—running a high-output service team, improving processes, and keeping customers’ “vacations on wheels” moving. Relocation assistance may be available, and benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and even an employee camper borrow program.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Billings, MT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

If you’re called to faith-based leadership, this role oversees FCA ministry growth across multiple areas. You’ll recruit and develop staff, lead boards and volunteers, drive fundraising, and set the ministry plan so coaches and athletes can grow as disciples who make disciples.

Employer: Apex Steel Montana, Inc.

Location: Billings, MT (with some travel)

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time, in-person

Run major steel construction projects from planning through completion for a contractor known for pre-engineered metal buildings and structural steel erection. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client communication, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.