Billings has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you’ve got a CDL or strong diesel skills. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: American Welding & Gas

American Welding & Gas Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service at the counter plus backup CDL-B driving for gas cylinder deliveries. Good fit if you like staying local, talking with customers, and don’t mind lifting cylinders and handling inventory.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Billings, MT (route to Butte, MT)

(route to Butte, MT) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.80/mile (doubles)

Shift: Mon–Fri, 8:30 pm start, home daily, weekends off

Night linehaul run Billings–Butte with dedicated miles and you’re home every day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) and more if you want steady night work and a set route.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level diesel tech role keeping tractors, trailers, reefers, and liftgates running. Great if you’ve got several years of heavy truck experience and like doing diagnostics, electrical, and refrigeration work in a busy fleet shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s other openings too—Billings transport and fleet jobs tend to post in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.