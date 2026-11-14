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🚌 Billings MT transportation jobs with multiple openings
Billings has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you’ve got a CDL or strong diesel skills. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Full Time Counter Representative & Back Up Driver
- Employer: American Welding & Gas
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of customer service at the counter plus backup CDL-B driving for gas cylinder deliveries. Good fit if you like staying local, talking with customers, and don’t mind lifting cylinders and handling inventory.
Class A Linehaul Driver – Butte Route
- Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
- Location: Billings, MT (route to Butte, MT)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.80/mile (doubles)
- Shift: Mon–Fri, 8:30 pm start, home daily, weekends off
Night linehaul run Billings–Butte with dedicated miles and you’re home every day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) and more if you want steady night work and a set route.
Diesel Fleet Mechanic Technician III
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level diesel tech role keeping tractors, trailers, reefers, and liftgates running. Great if you’ve got several years of heavy truck experience and like doing diagnostics, electrical, and refrigeration work in a busy fleet shop.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s other openings too—Billings transport and fleet jobs tend to post in clusters.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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