Billings has a solid mix of field sales and route roles right now, with options if you like face-to-face work and building long-term customers. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

Face-to-face residential sales, helping people get high-speed internet, TV, and mobile service. This is mostly outdoor, independent work with evenings/weekends, plus free or discounted Spectrum services and room to grow your sales career.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (licensed life insurance sales role)

Work warm and self-generated leads, run needs-based consultations, and guide clients through the full life insurance process. Good fit if you already have an active life insurance license and like consultative, relationship-focused sales.

Employer: Franz Family Bakery

Location: Billings, MT, US

Type: Likely full-time route/field role

Likely full-time route/field role Pay: Competitive wages, paid weekly (exact rate not listed)

Load your truck, deliver bakery products to stores and institutions, rotate stock, and manage orders. Comes with comprehensive healthcare (premiums paid for employee + family), pension/retirement funds, product discounts, and early-morning hours (roughly 2 a.m.–4 p.m., weekdays, weekends, and holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list similar roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.